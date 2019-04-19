Notice issued to Bol anchorperson Sami Ibrahim

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued a notice to senior journalist and anchorperson Sami Ibrahim for allegedly scandalising high court judges.

Justice Amir Bhatti also issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after hearing the petition filed by Advocate Saqib Gujjar.

The plaintiff, seeking contempt of court proceedings against Sami Ibrahim, contended that the journalist had stirred a controversy about LHC Chief Justice Sardar Shamim and another judge Malik Shahzad. He said Sami Ibrahim alleged that the judges of the LHC were providing illegal relief to the PML-N.

According to the advocate, the journalist alleged that Judge Malik Shahzad has close ties to the PML-N and that his relatives are in the party, on the basis of which the party was able to secure relief.

He also said that Sami Ibrahim claimed that the LHC chief justice was a follower of Tableeghi Jamaat while Nawaz Sharif of the PML-N also belongs to Raiwind. The Jamaat's headquarters are situated in Raiwind.

The petitioner contended that the controversial remarks were tantamount to contempt of court, so legal action be initiated against the senior journalist.