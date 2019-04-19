DAWN.COM

Notice issued to Bol anchorperson Sami Ibrahim

Rana BilalApril 19, 2019

Senior journalist Sami Ibrahim was issued a contempt of court notice for allegedly scandalising LHC judges.
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued a notice to senior journalist and anchorperson Sami Ibrahim for allegedly scandalising high court judges.

Justice Amir Bhatti also issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after hearing the petition filed by Advocate Saqib Gujjar.

The plaintiff, seeking contempt of court proceedings against Sami Ibrahim, contended that the journalist had stirred a controversy about LHC Chief Justice Sardar Shamim and another judge Malik Shahzad. He said Sami Ibrahim alleged that the judges of the LHC were providing illegal relief to the PML-N.

According to the advocate, the journalist alleged that Judge Malik Shahzad has close ties to the PML-N and that his relatives are in the party, on the basis of which the party was able to secure relief.

He also said that Sami Ibrahim claimed that the LHC chief justice was a follower of Tableeghi Jamaat while Nawaz Sharif of the PML-N also belongs to Raiwind. The Jamaat's headquarters are situated in Raiwind.

The petitioner contended that the controversial remarks were tantamount to contempt of court, so legal action be initiated against the senior journalist.

Sultan
Apr 19, 2019 12:44pm

Finally, state should not let such anchors on screen whom defaming the respected judicially just because of personal grudge against PMLN. Must be sentenced according to law.

Recommend 0
Awara Larki
Apr 19, 2019 12:46pm

But sami Ibrahim is stating the facts.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 19, 2019 12:48pm

This is why it is said that "there is no fire without smoke". There also be some evidence about the story, as anything is possible with Nawaz Sharif, Shabaz Sharif and their respective families. The question is: how to proof the news with evidence, as such criminals keep secrets about their relationship with high level judges, buearcracts and businessmen - remember leaked Justice Qayoom's telephone conversation? (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Shib
Apr 19, 2019 12:48pm

Is there is any doubt of it...It is written on the wall...

Recommend 0
Preface
Apr 19, 2019 12:50pm

Frivolous.

Recommend 0
ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH
Apr 19, 2019 12:51pm

Had he said something wrong I believe he is 100% right

Recommend 0
Ilyas khan
Apr 19, 2019 12:59pm

How about Shehbaz Sharif call to Malik Qayyum , isn’t this history of PMLN

Recommend 0

