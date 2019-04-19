DAWN.COM

No Pakistani soldier, citizen killed in air strike: Sushma

Monitoring DeskUpdated April 19, 2019

Speaking at a women’s rally in Ahmadabad, India’s External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj had acknowledged that no Pakistani soldier or citizen had died in the Balakot air strike. 1 Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: Hours after an Indian minister admitted that no Pakistani soldier or civilian was killed in the air strike carried out on Balakot by the Indian Air Force on Feb 26, the public affairs wing of the military on Thursday expressed satisfaction, even joy, that truth had come out at last.

“Finally the truth [has been revealed] under ground reality compulsions,” said director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor in a tweet.

However, he expressed the hope that truth about wrong Indian claims about purported successes on the battlefield would also come out soon.

“Hopefully, so will be about other false Indian claims i.e. surgical strike [of] 2016, denial of shooting down of 2 IAF jets by PAF and claim about F16. Better late than never,” added Gen Ghafoor’s tweet.

ISPR chief happy over Indian foreign minister’s statement on Balakot attack

Speaking at a women’s rally in Ahmadabad, India’s External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj had acknowledged that no Pakistani soldier or citizen had died in the Balakot air strike.

She claimed the air strike had been carried out in “self-defence”. “When we carried out air strike across the border after the Pulwama terror attack, we had told the international community that we took that step in self-defence only.

“We had told the international community that the armed forces were instructed not to harm any Pakistani citizen or its soldier during the strike.”

The minister added: “The army was told to target only the terror camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, which had taken the responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

“And, our army did the same without harming any Pakistani citizen or soldier,” she said.

The Indian minister was of the opinion that the international community had supported India over the air strike.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2019

Ujla sitara
Apr 19, 2019 07:59am

Yes, it did not kill citizen and soldier. Target were terrorist band India does not lable any nationality to terrorists.

Programmingdrone
Apr 19, 2019 08:02am

Finally she comes clean. What about all the lies they initially fed to the gullible Indian public? What was the point of their farcical exercise. Lost two jets, got their pilot captured and were humiliated all around the world.

Prateik
Apr 19, 2019 08:04am

She meant no innocent died.

Hassan
Apr 19, 2019 08:06am

She did not mention the word 'terrorist'.

Fastrack
Apr 19, 2019 08:07am

Nothing new here. Satellites and world media have embarrassed the Indian government enough. Accepting it now changes nothing.

Fastrack
Apr 19, 2019 08:08am

Oh India! Should have accepted this right after the world media punctured your narrative with proof.

Sachin
Apr 19, 2019 08:16am

Twisting facts? Clearly she meant only terrorists killed.

Bullpitaji
Apr 19, 2019 08:16am

All my Indian friends now have gone with the wind.

Colaking
Apr 19, 2019 08:45am

Selective portion of the speech.

Razzak
Apr 19, 2019 08:46am

India always said They Killed terrorist , They never targeted Pakistani soldier or citizen,

