Today's Paper | April 18, 2019

Major reshuffle: Fawad's ministry changed, Hafeez Sheikh appointed advisor on finance

Amir WasimUpdated April 18, 2019

The portfolio of information minister has been taken away from Fawad Chaudhry. — File
The portfolio of information minister has been taken away from Fawad Chaudhry. — File

A major reshuffle has taken place in the federal cabinet, with the portfolios of several ministers having been changed, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

This development comes only hours after Asad Umar stepped down as the finance minister.

Key updates

  • Cabinet reshuffled after criticism mounts on economic, security policies

  • Asad Umar removed from finance ministry

  • Fawad Chaudhry now Minister for Science and Technology

  • Ijaz Ahmed Shah appointed federal interior minister; Afridi removed as interior state minister

The portfolio of information minister has been taken away from Fawad Chaudhry, who has been named as the Federal Minister for Science and Technology.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has been named the advisor on finance.

Minister of state for interior Shehryar Afridi has now been named the Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron).

The PTI government has also announced a federal interior minister for the first time, with the portfolio — earlier held by the PM himself — going to Ijaz Ahmed Shah.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who previously was the petroleum minister, has now been named the Federal Minister for Aviation. With this, Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro will cease to hold the additional portfolio of Aviation Division.

Azam Swati, who resigned as the federal minister for science and technology last year, has been appointed as the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Rajat
Apr 18, 2019 09:47pm

That's excellent

Recommend 0
topbrass
Apr 18, 2019 09:47pm

Fawad Chowdry should become FM. He thinks out of the box.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Apr 18, 2019 09:50pm

Kaptaan making too many changes in his team.

Recommend 0
Raja_Idrees
Apr 18, 2019 09:51pm

Better late then never this reshuffle! Inshallah captain will deliver with his team!

Recommend 0
Naeem
Apr 18, 2019 09:52pm

Looks like PTI government is losing the grip. A major reshuffle so soon is not a good sign. It take times to show results at macro economic level. Asad Omar and other ministers should have been allowed more time to show results.

Recommend 0
Nadeem Yousuf
Apr 18, 2019 09:56pm

New portfolio of Fawad Chaudry, Science and Technology! At least he knew something about his previous portfolio by being a journalist!

Recommend 0
Sky is the limit
Apr 18, 2019 09:58pm

The lion is stepping back to aim again.

Recommend 0
Jonayd Afzal
Apr 18, 2019 09:59pm

Naya Pakistan 2.0

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 18, 2019 10:03pm

Good luck to everyone... You will need it!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Deccan Hyderabadi Muslim
Apr 18, 2019 10:03pm

Nice to have a reshuffle, if PM too can be replaced. He has not long term plan for Pakistan to come out of financial crisis or debt-trap. Rotating bowlers is not enough. Captain has to be replaced.

Recommend 0
Dr. Ali Canada
Apr 18, 2019 10:04pm

Another more likely reshuffle is coming in the form of government change

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 18, 2019 10:05pm

This shows complete failure and chaos

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 18, 2019 10:05pm

The minster of science and technology should have been appointed from the lateral fields. I would suggest the name of Pervez Hoodbhoy for the post.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Apr 18, 2019 10:08pm

Fawad is the one who speaks a lot and out of turn? So now he has been given a Ministry where Pakistan really has not much to say or do. Good for him and good for the country.

Recommend 0
TruthSayer
Apr 18, 2019 10:12pm

It is good that Fawad Chowdry is shifted to Science and Technology since he can not do much harm in the his new assignment since he knows nothing about his new job.

Recommend 0

April 18, 2019

Debate on presidential system

THERE has always been an urge in this country to invent and innovate, in the name of the people and good governance,...
Updated April 18, 2019

Battle in Peshawar

THE 17-hour-long standoff in Peshawar which left five militants and one police official dead has reinvigorated the...
April 18, 2019

Prey to procrastination

ANY reason seems good enough to delay a revival of the Karachi Circular Railway, a project that has shown an...
Updated April 17, 2019

The fight for human rights

THE July 2018 general elections ushered in a new political party to power and with it — for many — the hope of a...
April 17, 2019

Punjab IG’s exit

BUREAUCRATIC reshuffles are routine when it comes to running administrative matters. If an officer is not ...
Updated April 17, 2019

Harassing journalists

FROM baseless treason cases, to inquiries against journalists for displaying images of Jamal Khashoggi on social...