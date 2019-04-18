Major reshuffle: Fawad's ministry changed, Hafeez Sheikh appointed advisor on finance

A major reshuffle has taken place in the federal cabinet, with the portfolios of several ministers having been changed, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

This development comes only hours after Asad Umar stepped down as the finance minister.

Key updates

Cabinet reshuffled after criticism mounts on economic, security policies

Asad Umar removed from finance ministry

Fawad Chaudhry now Minister for Science and Technology

Ijaz Ahmed Shah appointed federal interior minister; Afridi removed as interior state minister

The portfolio of information minister has been taken away from Fawad Chaudhry, who has been named as the Federal Minister for Science and Technology.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has been named the advisor on finance.

Minister of state for interior Shehryar Afridi has now been named the Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron).

The PTI government has also announced a federal interior minister for the first time, with the portfolio — earlier held by the PM himself — going to Ijaz Ahmed Shah.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who previously was the petroleum minister, has now been named the Federal Minister for Aviation. With this, Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro will cease to hold the additional portfolio of Aviation Division.

Azam Swati, who resigned as the federal minister for science and technology last year, has been appointed as the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.