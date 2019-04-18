Major reshuffle: Fawad's ministry changed, Hafeez Sheikh appointed advisor on finance
A major reshuffle has taken place in the federal cabinet, with the portfolios of several ministers having been changed, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
This development comes only hours after Asad Umar stepped down as the finance minister.
Key updates
Cabinet reshuffled after criticism mounts on economic, security policies
Asad Umar removed from finance ministry
Fawad Chaudhry now Minister for Science and Technology
Ijaz Ahmed Shah appointed federal interior minister; Afridi removed as interior state minister
The portfolio of information minister has been taken away from Fawad Chaudhry, who has been named as the Federal Minister for Science and Technology.
Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has been named the advisor on finance.
Minister of state for interior Shehryar Afridi has now been named the Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron).
The PTI government has also announced a federal interior minister for the first time, with the portfolio — earlier held by the PM himself — going to Ijaz Ahmed Shah.
Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who previously was the petroleum minister, has now been named the Federal Minister for Aviation. With this, Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro will cease to hold the additional portfolio of Aviation Division.
Azam Swati, who resigned as the federal minister for science and technology last year, has been appointed as the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.
This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
Comments (15)
That's excellent
Fawad Chowdry should become FM. He thinks out of the box.
Kaptaan making too many changes in his team.
Better late then never this reshuffle! Inshallah captain will deliver with his team!
Looks like PTI government is losing the grip. A major reshuffle so soon is not a good sign. It take times to show results at macro economic level. Asad Omar and other ministers should have been allowed more time to show results.
New portfolio of Fawad Chaudry, Science and Technology! At least he knew something about his previous portfolio by being a journalist!
The lion is stepping back to aim again.
Naya Pakistan 2.0
Good luck to everyone... You will need it!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Nice to have a reshuffle, if PM too can be replaced. He has not long term plan for Pakistan to come out of financial crisis or debt-trap. Rotating bowlers is not enough. Captain has to be replaced.
Another more likely reshuffle is coming in the form of government change
This shows complete failure and chaos
The minster of science and technology should have been appointed from the lateral fields. I would suggest the name of Pervez Hoodbhoy for the post.
Fawad is the one who speaks a lot and out of turn? So now he has been given a Ministry where Pakistan really has not much to say or do. Good for him and good for the country.
It is good that Fawad Chowdry is shifted to Science and Technology since he can not do much harm in the his new assignment since he knows nothing about his new job.