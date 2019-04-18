'Neither angry nor disappointed': Asad Umar on leaving 'most difficult job in Pakistan'
Asad Umar has said that he "is neither angry nor disappointed" at Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet reshuffle that saw him step down as finance minister — a position he referred to as "the most difficult job in Pakistan" — eight months after being appointed.
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader made these comments while speaking to journalist Kashif Abbasi on ARY News programme Off The Record on Thursday.
When insisted by Abbasi that he must have felt disappointed or even angry at the prime minister's decision, Umar said: "To be honest, I did not feel any [disappointment]. In the last eight months, I had worked so much that I told my family that I was on the verge of a physical burnout."
Describing the finance ministry's position as "the most difficult job in Pakistan", Umar said that his stress levels "plummeted" as soon as he was informed by the premier of his decision.
"There is no extent to how relaxed I feel right now."
When pressed further by the anchor, Umar stayed firm on his stance, saying: "I am being told by people that I should be angry but the fact remains that I am not.
"Had I been angry, would I have still held a press conference and said that 'Imran Khan will build the Naya Pakistan'? There was no gun to my head [...] it was what I genuinely felt in my heart."
Umar maintained that him feeling aggrieved did not make any sense as the ministry was not his personal domain that he ought to have had held.
When asked if his era would be deemed a failure, Umar said he would leave that for "time and you [journalists] to decide", but maintained that the state of the economy was not as bad as when he had taken over.
"Were you sacked because of your performance?" the anchor asked, to which Umar responded in the affirmative, adding: "What else could it be?"
Describing the reasoning given to him, Umar said that "the prime minister thinks that a fresh team and a fresh start could help allay the pressure on the government."
When asked why he refused the energy portfolio and opted against staying in the cabinet, Umar said that he was "never in it for posts and designations" and only wanted to contribute in a position that was a better fit for his expertise.
Umar refused Abbasi's insinuation that he was reconsidering his future in politics, asserting that he would "still keep on actively contributing and serving his constituency".
He said that the most difficult decision taken during his time in charge was not "resorting to populist politics and instead sticking to what was best for the people's interest in the long run".
The host asked Umar to comment on his "ego", adding that he is perceived to be "too egotistical" at times.
"I have heard this too but from big-shot elites who speak English," replied Umar. "I also hear the common man say: 'He [Umar] is a very simple man' when they are asked what good they see in me."
He's both. But, he can't make it public.
Bye bye , time to move to better and saner heads.
@NewBorn, He's both. But, he can't make it public.
Message is clear. He has saved himself from complete burnout. Next man Please...
He did the best he could do...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Asad Omar must be angry and disappointed. Being a gentleman he will not say it in public though. He is genuinely loyal to Imran Khan. Both honestly want progress for Pakistan without any personal gain in return.
We do not deserve an intellectual and long term approach. we need a baniya approach that runs economy on give away approach in the forms of subsidies and exemptions which eventually will drain the account in few years again.
He was a talented, smart and hardworking Finance Minister and a voice of reason within PTI. I am very disappointed with this decision
Somebody very rightly compared on these pages this fiasco with that of Ayub Khan's Foreign Minister resigning and going against him.
He was/is the best brains PTI has/had. He is paying the price for nothing of his own fault. An economy with 19 bn USD in deficit and another 10bn. USD needed for paying the installments, was what he had to deal with and Trump being the American president who dictates IMF on all matters, nothing was going to be easy. If somebody had to go due to the performance then it has to be Imran Khan for installing Buzdar and Mehmood as chief ministers.
Being a successful manager in corporate sector is a lot different than being a successful manager in govt sector ! It was never an easy job but they made it even harder for next man by delaying the decisions for so long ! Where are the chinese loans, saudi MoUs etc. As a nation, we must learn to live within own means and we havent learnt the lesson yet. We are still a resource waster and extravagant nation living on imported luxeries. Vision and self-confidence is seriously lacking in present govt just like previous all. Being non-currupt alone is not enough to drive this country.
Getting the fundamentals of Pakistan's economy is not going to be an easy task by any stretch of imagination. Umar could have let the economy run the same way as how it was run in the PML-N government and in the PPP government. However, that would have caused a sudden major collapse at some point because those policies were not sustainable.
Asad Umer is a wise person and did the right thing at right time. Better to be straight forward rather than stubborn like other politicians.
This change is very perplexing. Asad Umar was observed very relaxed after his removal from the Finance Ministry and the reason behind his visible joy appears to be the IMF's likely unfavorable and very difficult demands that he was not comfortable to go with his name..
Nobody likes to be considered a failure and be forced to resign under pressure, and yet I would venture to opine that Asad Umar is relieved to have gotten rid of this headache. He doesn't need the job or the money, and can now enjoy his retirement years in peace and tranquility.
Good riddance. This charlatan would have sunk the economy. IK's cabinet picks were nonsensical to say the least. Hafeez Sheikh is a much better choice.
He is a honest man who wants to serve his nation with utmost desire.We still love and support Umar asad and want him to work for the betterment of our nation and support PTI