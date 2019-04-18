DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Neither angry nor disappointed': Asad Umar after leaving 'most difficult job in Pakistan'

Dawn.comUpdated April 18, 2019

Email

Outgoing finance minister Asad Umar (R) in discussion with journalist Kashif Abbasi (L) on ARY News programme Off The Record
Outgoing finance minister Asad Umar (R) in discussion with journalist Kashif Abbasi (L) on ARY News programme Off The Record

Asad Umar has said that he "is neither angry nor disappointed" at Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet reshuffle that saw him step down as finance minister — a position he referred to as "the most difficult job in Pakistan".

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader made the revelation in an interview with journalist Kashif Abbasi on ARY News programme Off The Record.

When insisted by Abbasi that he must have felt disappointed or even angry at the prime minister's decision, Umar said: "To be honest, I did not feel any [disappointment]. In the last eight months, I had worked so much that I told my family that I was on the verge of a physical burnout.

Described the finance ministry's position as "the most difficult job in Pakistan", Umar said that his stress levels plummeted" as soon as he was informed by the premier of his decision.

"There is no extent to how relaxed I feel right now," he added.

When the question was posed yet again, Umar stayed firm on his stance, saying that "I am being told by people that I should be angry but the fact remains that I am not.

"Had I been angry, would I have still held a press conference and said that 'Imran Khan will build the Naya Pakistan'?" It was what I genuinely felt in me heart."

Umar maintained that him feeling aggrieved did not make any sense as the ministry was not his personal domain that he ought to have had held.

When asked if his era would be deemed a failure, Umar said he would leave that for time and you [journalists] to decide, but maintained that the state of the economy was not as bad as when he had taken over.

"Were you sacked because of your performance?" the anchor asked, to which Umar responded in the affirmative, adding: "What else could it be?"

Describing the reasoning given to him, Umar said that "the prime minister thinks that a fresh team and a fresh start could help exert the pressure on the government."

When asked why he refused the energy portfolio and opted against staying in the cabinet, Umar said that was "never in it for posts and designations" and only wanted to contribute in a position that was a better fit for his expertise.

Umar refused Abbasi's insinuation that he was considering his future in politics, asserting that he would "still keep on actively contributing and serving his constituency".

He said that the most difficult decision taken during his time in charge was not "resort to populist politics and instead sticking to what was best for the people's interest in the long run".

The host asked Umar to comment on his "ego", adding that he is seen as "too egotistical" at times. Umar in response admitted that "I have heard this too but from big-shot elites who speak English. I also hear the common man say: 'He (Umar) is a very simple man' when they are asked what good they see in me."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
NewBorn
Apr 18, 2019 09:36pm

He's both. But, he can't make it public.

Recommend 0
topbrass
Apr 18, 2019 09:50pm

@NewBorn, He's both. But, he can't make it public.

Message is clear. He has saved himself from complete burnout. Next man Please...

Recommend 0
Sajjad Memon
Apr 18, 2019 10:06pm

We do not deserve an intellectual and long term approach. we need a baniya approach that runs economy on give away approach in the forms of subsidies and exemptions which eventually will drain the account in few years again.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 18, 2019 10:15pm

He was/is the best brains PTI has/had. He is paying the price for nothing of his own fault. An economy with 19 bn USD in deficit and another 10bn. USD needed for paying the installments, was what he had to deal with and Trump being the American president who dictates IMF on all matters, nothing was going to be easy. If somebody had to go due to the performance then it has to be Imran Khan for installing Buzdar and Mehmood as chief ministers.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 18, 2019

Debate on presidential system

THERE has always been an urge in this country to invent and innovate, in the name of the people and good governance,...
Updated April 18, 2019

Battle in Peshawar

THE 17-hour-long standoff in Peshawar which left five militants and one police official dead has reinvigorated the...
April 18, 2019

Prey to procrastination

ANY reason seems good enough to delay a revival of the Karachi Circular Railway, a project that has shown an...
Updated April 17, 2019

The fight for human rights

THE July 2018 general elections ushered in a new political party to power and with it — for many — the hope of a...
April 17, 2019

Punjab IG’s exit

BUREAUCRATIC reshuffles are routine when it comes to running administrative matters. If an officer is not ...
Updated April 17, 2019

Harassing journalists

FROM baseless treason cases, to inquiries against journalists for displaying images of Jamal Khashoggi on social...