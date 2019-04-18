DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 18, 2019

8pc cut in Nestle Pakistan's workforce in 2018-19: Bloomberg

Dawn.comApril 18, 2019

According to Bloomberg, the job cuts are the latest in Nestle’s broader restructuring. — Dawn
Nestle Pakistan has cut eight percent of its workforce since the start of last year as it has been struggling with a patch of the slowest sales growth in 18 years, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Head of Corporate Affairs Waqar Ahmad Sheikh told Bloomberg that the Pakistan-listed company — 59 per cent of which is owned by the Swiss food giant — currently employs about 4,200 people, which is a downgrade from 4,565 people at the start of last year.

According to Bloomberg, the job cuts are the latest in Nestle’s broader restructuring as it comes under pressure from an activist investor to boost returns.

Bloomberg mentioned that the Switzerland based Vevey is emerging from a seven-year spell of slow growth which is owed to health-conscious consumers switching from mainstream labels to niche brands.

In Pakistan, the situation has been compounded by growing domestic competition and an aggressive currency devaluation, the publication said.

Overall, Nestle’s total workforce dropped to 308,000 last year from 323,000 and the company expects 700 million Swiss francs of restructuring costs this year.

Quoting Nestle Pakistan’s annual report released last month, Bloomberg said that the company has said that it is facing “increasingly difficult economic conditions and competitive pressures,” but that the long-term growth potential of the business is positive.

Company spokesman Sheikh said that the job cuts were “related to normal attrition” and that the company was replacing only critical business positions to stay competitive.

Saad
Apr 18, 2019 07:40pm

I don't think that the magical solution to improve profit is just to cut workforce

M. Emad
Apr 18, 2019 07:54pm

Pakistan's economy situation very bad.

LL
Apr 18, 2019 07:57pm

Growing competition is a good thing for consumers

sana
Apr 18, 2019 07:58pm

I love Nestle products.

M. Saeed
Apr 18, 2019 08:10pm

Nestle is really struggling. See it's Yogurt reduced from 500 ML to 450 ML and now to 400 ML package with price increasing for Rs. 50 to Rs 105 each package, in stages all through to today.

Lahore Vivek
Apr 18, 2019 08:17pm

No business for nestle pakistan. Hence they are reducing the workforce. Poor employees

Pervez
Apr 18, 2019 08:25pm

@Saad, unfortunately cutting work force happens in Private Sector.

Irfan
Apr 18, 2019 08:37pm

@M. Emad, It's not the competition . It's Nestle products which are no more consider safe , especially Packaged Milk, Tea whitener and now Lactose for kids

