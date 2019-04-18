DAWN.COM

Amir misses out on Pakistan's 15-man World Cup squad

Dawn.comUpdated April 18, 2019

Mohammad Amir misses out on 2019 World Cup squad. ─ AFP/File
Mohammad Amir misses out on 2019 World Cup squad. ─ AFP/File

Experienced fast bowler Mohammad Amir has missed out on Pakistan's 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup squad announced by Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq.

The southpaw, who famously starred in the Champions Trophy final against India two years ago, paid the price of his poor form in the past two years (just 5 wickets in last 14 ODIs). In his place, teenage pacer Hasnain, who impressed in the 2019 Pakistan Super League this year with his raw pace, has been inducted into the squad.

While Amir has not been named in the World Cup squad, he is one of two additional players — other being Asif Ali — who have been named in the 17-man squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England in England.

"We, the selectors, the coach, and the captain have together drafted our best [possible] squad and tried to keep the Champions Trophy-winning group [intact]," Inzamam said at a press conference held in Lahore. "God willing, this team of ours will be successful."

Inzamam said that Hafeez's inclusion in the squad hinges on him proving his fitness, adding that changes can be made to the 15-man World Cup squad until May 23.

The chief selector defended the team's recent ODI performance, saying that "a severely understrength Pakistan side gave Australia a decent fight, even if they lost the series."

"It proved that we have bench strength," he claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan had been whitewashed 5-0 by the Kangaroos.

Pakistan's full World Cup squad

  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Imamul Haq
  • Abid Ali
  • Babar Azam
  • Shoaib Malik
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Harris Sohail
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk)
  • Shadab Khan
  • Imad Wasim
  • Hasan Ali
  • Faheem Ashraf
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Junaid Khan
  • Mohammad Hasnain
Comments (27)

1000 characters
Pkmkb
Apr 18, 2019 05:58pm

Who is second wk.

Recommend 0
Pure ind
Apr 18, 2019 06:00pm

Looks weak.

Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 18, 2019 06:02pm

Amir has the experience to play under pressure and English conditions Also, shinwari has been performing and is unfairly ignored

Recommend 0
manish
Apr 18, 2019 06:03pm

Virat kohli and Rohit sharma would feel Happy now as Md Amir is missing. bad selection from Pakistan, PCB remove your chief selector please, he plays defensive cricket always........ Md Amir with Juniad would have been great for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Apr 18, 2019 06:12pm

Pakistan will win this world cup.

Recommend 0
Rehan
Apr 18, 2019 06:13pm

very happy and relieved that umer akmal is not part of this team .....

Recommend 0
Pervez
Apr 18, 2019 06:13pm

Aamir......omg.

Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 18, 2019 06:13pm

Shinwari deserved a place in the Squad.

Recommend 0
Markhor
Apr 18, 2019 06:16pm

Rest him!

Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 18, 2019 06:16pm

Mhammad Amir and Wahab Riaz should have been in the squad replacing Junaid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Recommend 0
Sidarth
Apr 18, 2019 06:24pm

The real reason you ever won the champions trophy was Junaid Khans consistency in all matches. He got you to the final more than anyone else, and took wickets throughout.

Recommend 0
Waqas
Apr 18, 2019 06:24pm

Great to see Junaid Khan and Hasnain. The latter will be the X factor while the former will be useful when the going gets tough. Shinwari is slightly unlucky but he is too one dimensional. I hope Abid Ali can shed some weight and prove his selection. He has the ability for sure.

Recommend 0
Desi Baba
Apr 18, 2019 06:28pm

Quite an impressive team. Ind-Pak should be a good contest this time.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Apr 18, 2019 06:29pm

Too many all-rounders, who can score 20-35+ and no power hitters, so under crunch this team may crumble getting close to the target.

Once in blue moon, one will perform to raise false hopes.

Good Luck though and best wishes.

Recommend 0
Zaidi
Apr 18, 2019 06:30pm

No Aamir, no fun.

Recommend 0
Kashmiri Eagle
Apr 18, 2019 06:30pm

poor selection, Amir should be included in squad

Recommend 0
Omar
Apr 18, 2019 06:32pm

Not a single player of class and calibre in the squad besides Babar Azam. What happened to cricket in Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Ashraf the great
Apr 18, 2019 06:33pm

What has imam ul haq done in the past 2 years to deserve a place?

Recommend 0
SHUJAAT
Apr 18, 2019 06:35pm

very bad team ...i do not think you can win the worldcup with this team

Recommend 0
Hammad
Apr 18, 2019 06:41pm

Junaid khan? Seriously?

Recommend 0
RIZ
Apr 18, 2019 06:42pm

If Amir got dropped on performance than Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik and Imam-ul-Haq performances wasn't great either in recent past plus Hafeez in fit but selected and I am not sure how well he can bat in England pitches. Overall I am not too impressed with final squad but my best wishes with Pakistani team and players.

Recommend 0
Combaticus
Apr 18, 2019 06:43pm

Where is Usman Shinwari?

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Apr 18, 2019 06:45pm

Imam ul Haq, does he impress someone except for selector?

Recommend 0
marcus
Apr 18, 2019 06:47pm

This could be very costly as he is a big tournament player like afridi.

Recommend 0
fahad
Apr 18, 2019 06:51pm

why not abass instead of hasnain ??

Recommend 0
Taimoor Sultan
Apr 18, 2019 06:52pm

Good selection. Unfortunately this is the best bunch of players we have. Nothing to be proud of as not a single player is world class.

Recommend 0
Cricket fan
Apr 18, 2019 07:01pm

Why is Hafeez still being considered for selection? I don't see him offering any benefits to the team. It would have been much better to add an additional batsman since the batting has been very fragile over the past few months.

Recommend 0

