Amir misses out on Pakistan's 15-man World Cup squad

Experienced fast bowler Mohammad Amir has missed out on Pakistan's 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup squad announced by Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq.

The southpaw, who famously starred in the Champions Trophy final against India two years ago, paid the price of his poor form in the past two years (just 5 wickets in last 14 ODIs). In his place, teenage pacer Hasnain, who impressed in the 2019 Pakistan Super League this year with his raw pace, has been inducted into the squad.

While Amir has not been named in the World Cup squad, he is one of two additional players — other being Asif Ali — who have been named in the 17-man squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England in England.

"We, the selectors, the coach, and the captain have together drafted our best [possible] squad and tried to keep the Champions Trophy-winning group [intact]," Inzamam said at a press conference held in Lahore. "God willing, this team of ours will be successful."

Inzamam said that Hafeez's inclusion in the squad hinges on him proving his fitness, adding that changes can be made to the 15-man World Cup squad until May 23.

The chief selector defended the team's recent ODI performance, saying that "a severely understrength Pakistan side gave Australia a decent fight, even if they lost the series."

"It proved that we have bench strength," he claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan had been whitewashed 5-0 by the Kangaroos.

Pakistan's full World Cup squad