Amir misses out on Pakistan's 15-man World Cup squad
Experienced fast bowler Mohammad Amir has missed out on Pakistan's 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup squad announced by Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq.
The southpaw, who famously starred in the Champions Trophy final against India two years ago, paid the price of his poor form in the past two years (just 5 wickets in last 14 ODIs). In his place, teenage pacer Hasnain, who impressed in the 2019 Pakistan Super League this year with his raw pace, has been inducted into the squad.
While Amir has not been named in the World Cup squad, he is one of two additional players — other being Asif Ali — who have been named in the 17-man squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England in England.
"We, the selectors, the coach, and the captain have together drafted our best [possible] squad and tried to keep the Champions Trophy-winning group [intact]," Inzamam said at a press conference held in Lahore. "God willing, this team of ours will be successful."
Inzamam said that Hafeez's inclusion in the squad hinges on him proving his fitness, adding that changes can be made to the 15-man World Cup squad until May 23.
The chief selector defended the team's recent ODI performance, saying that "a severely understrength Pakistan side gave Australia a decent fight, even if they lost the series."
"It proved that we have bench strength," he claimed.
It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan had been whitewashed 5-0 by the Kangaroos.
Pakistan's full World Cup squad
- Fakhar Zaman
- Imamul Haq
- Abid Ali
- Babar Azam
- Shoaib Malik
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Harris Sohail
- Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk)
- Shadab Khan
- Imad Wasim
- Hasan Ali
- Faheem Ashraf
- Shaheen Shah Afridi
- Junaid Khan
- Mohammad Hasnain
Comments (27)
Who is second wk.
Looks weak.
Amir has the experience to play under pressure and English conditions Also, shinwari has been performing and is unfairly ignored
Virat kohli and Rohit sharma would feel Happy now as Md Amir is missing. bad selection from Pakistan, PCB remove your chief selector please, he plays defensive cricket always........ Md Amir with Juniad would have been great for Pakistan.
Pakistan will win this world cup.
very happy and relieved that umer akmal is not part of this team .....
Aamir......omg.
Shinwari deserved a place in the Squad.
Rest him!
Mhammad Amir and Wahab Riaz should have been in the squad replacing Junaid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
The real reason you ever won the champions trophy was Junaid Khans consistency in all matches. He got you to the final more than anyone else, and took wickets throughout.
Great to see Junaid Khan and Hasnain. The latter will be the X factor while the former will be useful when the going gets tough. Shinwari is slightly unlucky but he is too one dimensional. I hope Abid Ali can shed some weight and prove his selection. He has the ability for sure.
Quite an impressive team. Ind-Pak should be a good contest this time.
Too many all-rounders, who can score 20-35+ and no power hitters, so under crunch this team may crumble getting close to the target.
Once in blue moon, one will perform to raise false hopes.
Good Luck though and best wishes.
No Aamir, no fun.
poor selection, Amir should be included in squad
Not a single player of class and calibre in the squad besides Babar Azam. What happened to cricket in Pakistan?
What has imam ul haq done in the past 2 years to deserve a place?
very bad team ...i do not think you can win the worldcup with this team
Junaid khan? Seriously?
If Amir got dropped on performance than Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik and Imam-ul-Haq performances wasn't great either in recent past plus Hafeez in fit but selected and I am not sure how well he can bat in England pitches. Overall I am not too impressed with final squad but my best wishes with Pakistani team and players.
Where is Usman Shinwari?
Imam ul Haq, does he impress someone except for selector?
This could be very costly as he is a big tournament player like afridi.
why not abass instead of hasnain ??
Good selection. Unfortunately this is the best bunch of players we have. Nothing to be proud of as not a single player is world class.
Why is Hafeez still being considered for selection? I don't see him offering any benefits to the team. It would have been much better to add an additional batsman since the batting has been very fragile over the past few months.