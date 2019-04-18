'This was always on the cards': Politicians, journalists react to Asad Umar's departure

Umar departed from the cabinet days after news of a cabinet reshuffle was rubbished by the government.

Moments after Finance Minister Asad Umar broke the news of his departure from the cabinet — only days after reports of a reshuffle in the cabinet were rubbished by the government's spokesperson — journalists and politicians shared their reactions to the seismic change in the government's make-up.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari - PPP

"Since this government has come in the nation is faced with an economic crisis. The government had lacked direction, it did not have any clue what to do. The IMF package was still being negotiated nine months after the government had come in. We hope things will get better, there will be more direction."

Mohammad Zubair - PML-N

"Whoever comes now will take a running start and implement the things that need to be done."

Meher Bokhari

"There is some disappointment over the news in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf circles because Umar is admired and looked up to in the party."

Talat Hussain

"Asad Umar departs after negotiating a deal with the IMF and before the budget and after plunging the economy into chaos. You can only imagine the state of dysfunction in this government that the star finance minister didn't last even a year!"

Asma Shirazi

"It’s not your failure, isn’t it the failure of the government?"

Nadeem Farooq Paracha

"This was always on the cards. Wonder why the party kicked up a storm when his ouster was leaked a few days ago. His refusal to take up another ministry suggests that he isn't all that thrilled by the 'resignation'."

Mosharraf Zaidi

"Austerity hawks, anti reform seths, and retired grandpas have won, and Asad Umar has lost. The young core of the PTI has been cheated and lied to. Terrible day for well wishers of Tabdeeli."

Murtaza Solangi

"We shall soon find out that all indecision to go to IMF was actually caused by Imran Khan himself. We can’t blame Asad Umar only. The rot began at the top."

Umar Cheema

"All those in the govt denied earlier and put on notice to ARY/BOL for breaking this news must apologise."

Umair Javed

"Sources of ARY and BOL are not just credible, they're incredible. (because they are in power)"

Mubashir Zaidi

"When there are no finances, what is the need for a finance minister?"

Marvi Sirmed

"State of dwindling economy has nothing to do with firing of Asad Umar because the prime minister doesn't even believe that there's a problem with handling of economy. Main reason of Asad Umar's fall is probably his recent attempts to hit the interests of immensely powerful sugar lobby. Mafia wins."