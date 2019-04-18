DAWN.COM

Asad Umar steps down, decides not to take any cabinet position

Dawn.comApril 18, 2019

As part of a cabinet reshuffle PM desired that I take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance. ─ AFP/File
Finance Minister Asad Umar on Thursday announced that he has obtained the prime minister's consent "to not take any cabinet position" amid reports of a reshuffle.

"As part of a cabinet reshuffle, prime minister desired that I take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance," he said. "However, I have obtained his consent to not take any cabinet position."

Reports were circulating earlier this week about a possible reshuffle in the post for Minister for Finance and Minister of State for Interior held by Asad Umar and Shehryar Afridi respectively.

The information minister, although he had not addressed the specific changes reported to the portfolios, had dismissed the reports, saying there was "no truth" to them.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority had also issued show-cause notices to ARY News and Bol News for airing news items regarding the reshuffle in the cabinet and change in the portfolios of some federal ministers.

Umar recently returned from a trip to Washington in which the details of Pakistan's next International Monetary Fund bailout were finalised, documented and signed. An IMF mission is expected to visit Islamabad before the end of the month to work out technical tables since all major issues had been settled and documented, Umar had said.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Sharoz Qureshi
Apr 18, 2019 02:22pm

Gone with the wind !!!!

riz
Apr 18, 2019 02:24pm

It was expected for a long time !

fairplay
Apr 18, 2019 02:24pm

Should have resigned after IMF loan was finalized. Very poor timing. Rationale?

