Suspects in Canadian expat's harassment case arrested in Islamabad
Two men were arrested in Islamabad on Thursday over their alleged sexual harassment of a Canadian expat.
Superintendent Police (SP) Rural Omer Khan said the suspects, identified as Hamza Sohail and Anas Kamran, were taken into custody and identified by Lahore-based model and humanitarian worker Assma Galuta, who had filed a case against them after the two began harassing her and telling her to get into their car in the Bahria Town Phase 7 area.
Explore: The Canadian model who filed a harassment case in Islamabad slams critics for victim-blaming
In the FIR filed on April 16, Galuta stated that when she asked them to leave her alone, they started laughing. She accused them of blocking her from getting into her Uber and then followed her from Bahria Town to Islamabad. They also tried to block the driver and asked him for his passenger's drop-off location, the FIR said.
Galuta said in the FIR that she had to change her drop-off location and evade the suspects in a mall until they were gone before she could return to her lodgings. She added that she had video and vehicle details as proof.
The suspects were booked under Sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or imprisonment), 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
The suspects' car was taken into custody by police yesterday, SP Khan added.
Comments (15)
Very good. These two should not be spared and they should be made an example of so others should not do these things.
They deserve long term jail to teach others lesson to avoid harassing tourists.
Good that the Police acted quickly. Keep it up.
This lady deserves to be praised for having the presence of mind to evade them and collect evidence against them which will ensure such people think twice before doing such acts.
Please treat them well for their toxic masculinity!
Only under PMIK we get good investigative moves
Good action by police who was helped by the victims presence of mind who got all details of the accused. People especially females must learn from this.
Mess with wrong lady this time how many did you think will remain quite, these man are in big trouble. Good going make them example for others out there. We can't have this behavior. Pakistan needs to step back from the man dominated society, equal rights for all for all humans.
Lucky, you are a Canadian national.
Seems like a canadian gets swift justice in our country. I'm happy for her. However, can our own women expect such a quick action by police and filing of FIR, followed by arrest of alleged criminals and levying of multiple charges?
make an example out of them.
Would the same action been taken if the girl was a regular pakistani?
Is this being done because she is a "Canadian Model" -- what if she was a regular pakistani girl minding her own business and she would have been similarly harassed?
I am very glad that action has been taken and salute the Canadian Model for her bravery and for doing the right thing -- hats off to her
I just wish that the same action is taken for every girl in pakistan -- including hindu sikh christian hazari and ahmadi girls
Even if they are suspects, their faces should be shown. If the prosecution fails due to their incompetence, these guys will remain hidden from the public.
If proven guilty give them a few lashes in public so others learn a lesson. This thing is becoming very common in Pakistan specially in Islamabad, Lahore and holiday destinations and no female of any age is spared by these hooligans
great!