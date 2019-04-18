DAWN.COM

Suspects in Canadian expat's harassment case arrested in Islamabad

Shakeel QararUpdated April 18, 2019

Canadian expat Assma Galuta alleged the two men had harassed her and told her to get into their car, following her from Bahria Town to Islamabad when she refused. ─ Photo courtesy Shakeel Qarar
Two men were arrested in Islamabad on Thursday over their alleged sexual harassment of a Canadian expat.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rural Omer Khan said the suspects, identified as Hamza Sohail and Anas Kamran, were taken into custody and identified by Lahore-based model and humanitarian worker Assma Galuta, who had filed a case against them after the two began harassing her and telling her to get into their car in the Bahria Town Phase 7 area.

In the FIR filed on April 16, Galuta stated that when she asked them to leave her alone, they started laughing. She accused them of blocking her from getting into her Uber and then followed her from Bahria Town to Islamabad. They also tried to block the driver and asked him for his passenger's drop-off location, the FIR said.

Galuta said in the FIR that she had to change her drop-off location and evade the suspects in a mall until they were gone before she could return to her lodgings. She added that she had video and vehicle details as proof.

The suspects were booked under Sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or imprisonment), 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspects' car was taken into custody by police yesterday, SP Khan added.

Violence against women

Comments (15)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
junaid
Apr 18, 2019 11:39am

Very good. These two should not be spared and they should be made an example of so others should not do these things.

Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 18, 2019 11:39am

They deserve long term jail to teach others lesson to avoid harassing tourists.

Recommend 0
concerned
Apr 18, 2019 11:43am

Good that the Police acted quickly. Keep it up.

Recommend 0
Chowkidar
Apr 18, 2019 11:48am

This lady deserves to be praised for having the presence of mind to evade them and collect evidence against them which will ensure such people think twice before doing such acts.

Recommend 0
Dove
Apr 18, 2019 11:51am

Please treat them well for their toxic masculinity!

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Apr 18, 2019 11:51am

Only under PMIK we get good investigative moves

Recommend 0
Ishrat salim
Apr 18, 2019 11:52am

Good action by police who was helped by the victims presence of mind who got all details of the accused. People especially females must learn from this.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 18, 2019 11:59am

Mess with wrong lady this time how many did you think will remain quite, these man are in big trouble. Good going make them example for others out there. We can't have this behavior. Pakistan needs to step back from the man dominated society, equal rights for all for all humans.

Recommend 0
IRSHAD NOOR
Apr 18, 2019 12:03pm

Lucky, you are a Canadian national.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 18, 2019 12:06pm

Seems like a canadian gets swift justice in our country. I'm happy for her. However, can our own women expect such a quick action by police and filing of FIR, followed by arrest of alleged criminals and levying of multiple charges?

Recommend 0
adil
Apr 18, 2019 12:15pm

make an example out of them.

Recommend 0
Tariq Zaim
Apr 18, 2019 12:17pm

Would the same action been taken if the girl was a regular pakistani?

Is this being done because she is a "Canadian Model" -- what if she was a regular pakistani girl minding her own business and she would have been similarly harassed?

I am very glad that action has been taken and salute the Canadian Model for her bravery and for doing the right thing -- hats off to her

I just wish that the same action is taken for every girl in pakistan -- including hindu sikh christian hazari and ahmadi girls

Recommend 0
Preface
Apr 18, 2019 12:19pm

Even if they are suspects, their faces should be shown. If the prosecution fails due to their incompetence, these guys will remain hidden from the public.

Recommend 0
urooj saifi
Apr 18, 2019 12:21pm

If proven guilty give them a few lashes in public so others learn a lesson. This thing is becoming very common in Pakistan specially in Islamabad, Lahore and holiday destinations and no female of any age is spared by these hooligans

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 18, 2019 12:29pm

great!

Recommend 0

