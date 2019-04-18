DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

14 offloaded from passenger bus, shot dead on Makran Coastal Highway

Syed Ali Shah | AFP | APUpdated April 18, 2019

Email

The motive behind the killings and the identity of the victims are yet to be ascertained. ─ File photo
The motive behind the killings and the identity of the victims are yet to be ascertained. ─ File photo

At least 14 passengers were forcibly offloaded from a bus on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan's Ormara area and shot dead by unidentified assailants early on Thursday.

According to Balochistan Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt, around 15-20 unidentified armed assailants in camouflage reportedly stopped five or six buses travelling between Karachi and Gwadar. Balochistan Home Secretary Haider Ali told AFP that the assailants were wearing Frontier Corps uniforms.

In the Buzi Top area, between 12:30am and 1am, the gunmen stopped a bus, checked the identity cards of passengers and offloaded about 16 of them, the IGP said. According to a local official, Jehangir Dashti, said some three dozen people were travelling in the bus.

IGP Butt explained that it was a "targeted killing". The victims were identified via their CNICs and shot at close range, he said.

At least 14 were shot dead, while two passengers managed to escape the massacre and made it to the nearest Levies checkpost. They were shifted to Ormara Hospital for treatment.

A naval official and a coast guard member were among those killed, the home secretary said.

Levies and other law enforcement personnel reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The bodies of the victims were recovered from Noor Baksh Hotel.

The motive behind the killings and the identity of the victims are yet to be ascertained. No one has claimed responsibility for the killings.

Home Minister Zia Langove told AFP that a full-scale investigation had been launched into the attack and to track down the gunmen, who he said had fled the scene. "Such incidents are intolerable and we will not spare the terrorists who carried out this dastardly attack," he said.

A similar incident took place in Balochistan's Mastung area in 2015, when armed men kidnapped about two dozen passengers from two Karachi-bound coaches and killed at least 19 of them in the mountainous area of Khad Kocha.

Within the past week, Balochistan saw a terror attack targeting the Hazara community in Quetta which left at least 20 killed, and a blast in Chaman which targeted security forces.

CM condemns attack, offers condolences

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the incident and offered his condolences to the victims' families.

"These cowardly terrorists showed the extent of their barbarism by murdering innocent passengers," the chief minister said. He described the attack as a conspiracy to halt progress in Balochistan and tarnish the country's image, and assured that "progress will continue no matter what".

"The people of Balochistan look upon terrorists who follow the agenda of foreign elements with hate," he said. "Through the support of the people, terrorism will be eliminated and the terrorists will continue to be brought to justice."

Prime Minster Imran Khan also condemned the killings in a statement from his office.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (30)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Syed Noorani
Apr 18, 2019 09:21am

We are sheep among wolves. We know the wolves.

Recommend 0
Sha b
Apr 18, 2019 09:26am

Very sad. R i p.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 18, 2019 09:43am

This is what used to happen in Kashmir two decades ago. Stop bus, identify and shoot passengers of a particular community.

Recommend 0
Sensible
Apr 18, 2019 09:43am

So sad .. Stop this anyhow ..

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 18, 2019 09:44am

@Syed Noorani, agree

Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 18, 2019 09:48am

Where are our police helicopter and the modern lines of communication?

Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Apr 18, 2019 09:49am

This is very obvious now as to who is behind this. The mafia that is being held accountable is trying everything to distract the nation from the accountability process. Very sad. May the souls of the victims rest in eternal peace (Ameen).

Recommend 0
Shoaib Wahab
Apr 18, 2019 09:50am

Shocking...

Recommend 0
Truth
Apr 18, 2019 09:51am

I have no words to condemn this brutal act of terrorism

Recommend 0
Arish
Apr 18, 2019 09:55am

Here we go again

Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Apr 18, 2019 09:56am

Security fails yet again. In barbarism can we expect business to flourish?

Recommend 0
Dove
Apr 18, 2019 09:59am

I am sure they were poor laborers going to earn their livelihoods killed by inhuman beasts! RIP

Recommend 0
Mazhar
Apr 18, 2019 10:02am

All Governments new and old are least bothered about the killings

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 18, 2019 10:09am

National highway sans police is not conceivable..! The security forces must be 2 steps ahead of the perpetrators to save the innocent lives...

Recommend 0
Gaurav
Apr 18, 2019 10:12am

Terrorism has no religion but the victims do. Rest in peace.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Apr 18, 2019 10:14am

So sad it happens everyday. PMIK will hopefully catch the culprits

Recommend 0
Zaidi
Apr 18, 2019 10:18am

What particular identity were they targeting

Recommend 0
Surya Kant Agrawal
Apr 18, 2019 10:21am

Very sad.

Recommend 0
Sami Khan
Apr 18, 2019 10:30am

Why they were traveling during the late night in a sensitive area and without any security?

Recommend 0
zunaid, India
Apr 18, 2019 10:40am

Condolances from India. terrorism in any form is bad.

Recommend 0
Aijaz Ahmed
Apr 18, 2019 10:43am

Very Sad, it is government responsibility to protect it's citizens..

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 18, 2019 10:44am

@zunaid, India, thank for rational, sensible, comment.

Recommend 0
Mahesh
Apr 18, 2019 10:48am

@Sami Khan It is not their fault

Recommend 0
GK Dada
Apr 18, 2019 10:49am

R.I.P as usual...

Recommend 0
yo bidz
Apr 18, 2019 10:52am

@Syed Noorani, and who are the wolves?

Recommend 0
Abdul
Apr 18, 2019 10:54am

Justice will prevail !

Recommend 0
Niraj
Apr 18, 2019 11:09am

Very sad! RIP

Recommend 0
Ahmad Gul Kainth
Apr 18, 2019 11:10am

What else we can do but to condemn it, hoping for peaceful Pakistan. I am feeling sad for them

Recommend 0
Rajeev
Apr 18, 2019 11:11am

I will die fighting these evils

Recommend 0
Waseem Bahadur
Apr 18, 2019 11:12am

@Abdul, which justice? What about previous killings?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 18, 2019

Debate on presidential system

THERE has always been an urge in this country to invent and innovate, in the name of the people and good governance,...
Updated April 18, 2019

Battle in Peshawar

THE 17-hour-long standoff in Peshawar which left five militants and one police official dead has reinvigorated the...
April 18, 2019

Prey to procrastination

ANY reason seems good enough to delay a revival of the Karachi Circular Railway, a project that has shown an...
Updated April 17, 2019

The fight for human rights

THE July 2018 general elections ushered in a new political party to power and with it — for many — the hope of a...
April 17, 2019

Punjab IG’s exit

BUREAUCRATIC reshuffles are routine when it comes to running administrative matters. If an officer is not ...
Updated April 17, 2019

Harassing journalists

FROM baseless treason cases, to inquiries against journalists for displaying images of Jamal Khashoggi on social...