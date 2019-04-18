DAWN.COM

14 offloaded from passenger bus, shot dead on Makran Coastal Highway

Syed Ali ShahUpdated April 18, 2019

The motive behind the killings and the identity of the victims are yet to be ascertained. ─
At least 14 passengers were offloaded from a bus on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan's Ormara area and shot dead by unidentified assailants early on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, around 15-20 unidentified armed assailants in camouflage uniform reportedly stopped five or six buses travelling between Karachi and Gwadar.

In the Buzi Top area, between 12:30am and 1am, the gunmen stopped a bus, checked the identity cards of passengers and offloaded about 16 of them, the sources said.

At least 14 were shot dead, while two passengers managed to escape the massacre and made it to the nearest Levies checkpost. They were shifted to Ormara Hospital for treatment.

Levies and other law enforcement personnel reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The bodies of the victims were recovered from Noor Baksh Hotel.

The motive behind the killings and the identity of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

A similar incident took place in Balochistan's Mastung area in 2015, when armed men kidnapped about two dozen passengers from two Karachi-bound coaches and killed at least 19 of them in the mountainous area of Khad Kocha.

Within the past week, Balochistan saw a terror attack targeting the Hazara community in Quetta which left at least 20 killed, and a blast in Chaman which targeted security forces.

Comments (9)

Syed Noorani
Apr 18, 2019 09:21am

We are sheep among wolves. We know the wolves.

Recommend 0
Sha b
Apr 18, 2019 09:26am

Very sad. R i p.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 18, 2019 09:43am

This is what used to happen in Kashmir two decades ago. Stop bus, identify and shoot passengers of a particular community.

Recommend 0
Sensible
Apr 18, 2019 09:43am

So sad .. Stop this anyhow ..

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 18, 2019 09:44am

@Syed Noorani, agree

Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 18, 2019 09:48am

Where are our police helicopter and the modern lines of communication?

Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Apr 18, 2019 09:49am

This is very obvious now as to who is behind this. The mafia that is being held accountable is trying everything to distract the nation from the accountability process. Very sad. May the souls of the victims rest in eternal peace (Ameen).

Recommend 0
Shoaib Wahab
Apr 18, 2019 09:50am

Shocking...

Recommend 0
Truth
Apr 18, 2019 09:51am

I have no words to condemn this brutal act of terrorism

Recommend 0

