PIA employee accuses male colleague of sexual harassment

A female employee of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has accused a male colleague of sexually harassing and blackmailing her, and forwarded her written complaint to the national carrier's CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

The woman told the PIA chief executive that she was harassed by the man ─ who works in close proximity to the CEO ─ at the airline's Islamabad office and that she has the record of messages sent to her mobile phone.

She said that she had complained to the authorities on multiple occasions but to no avail, demanding that action be taken against the male employee.

Any further inaction on her complaint would result in her complaining to the prime minister, the chief justice and the chief of air staff, the complainant warned.

The PIA CEO took notice of the complaint and forwarded the matter to the Women's Protection Committee, with directives to conduct an inquiry and furnish a report.

PIA Spokesperson Mashhood Tajwar told DawnNewsTV that department action will be taken based on the findings of the committee.

He, however, remarked that allegations of harassment have experienced a marked increase ever since the airline has taken some strict management measures, including restrictions on transfers and forcing the staff to report on time.

The spokesperson also said that the venue of the alleged sexual harassment was a large open hall "where even the most minute of noises do not go unnoticed".