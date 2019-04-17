PM Imran Khan, Jacinda Ardern named among Time's 100 most influential people of 2019
Prime Minister Imran Khan has been named among the '100 Most Influential People' of 2019 by Time magazine.
The list, unveiled on Wednesday, has chosen the "influential people" under four categories: leaders, pioneers, artists, icons and titans.
Journalist Ahmed Rashid wrote the following regarding Prime Minister Khan for Time's 100 most influential people issue.
"Pakistan is at a critical crossroads, and the man in charge is the closest it has to a rock star. Imran Khan captained the team that won the 1992 Cricket World Cup, built a world-class cancer hospital in Lahore, then a top-notch university for kids who could never have dreamed of attending one. Twenty years ago, he entered politics—a dirty business in Pakistan at the best of times.
See: Khan’s finest hour
"Now he is Prime Minister of an impoverished nation that cannot pay its bills and is dependent on handouts from rich neighbours like China and the Arab Gulf states. Critics say Khan is too close to the army and Islamic fundamentalists, and chooses advisers poorly. Driven by fierce ambition, he can be cold and calculating. But he still generates the broadest hope among young and old that he can turn Pakistan around, and help make South Asia an ocean of peace rather than a state of permanent conflict."
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who received global acclaim for her handling of the aftermath of a terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, also made it to the annual list.
Among the other leaders on the list are US President Donald Trump, Pope Francis, American Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Comments (25)
Very apt comments. May he achieve his dreams
Well said but disagree with "chooses advisers poorly"
Well done dear Leader. We pray for your success in bringing back the country on her sound footing economically.
Splendid.
Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man of "peace and friendship" with all the countries. He respects all religions and faiths. He is a sincere and honest leader who is committed to lifting millions of people out of poverty. He has declared zero tolerance on corruption. He is a great visionary who sees a beautiful future for the people. Therefore, the TIME magazine rightly named him among the 100 most influential people of 2019.
Awesome. IK is the best.
There is no match, Jacinda visited and comforted the victims of the terrorist attack in her country. Looks like after receiving aid from KSA, IK has other priorities.
Congrats IK for making it to the list. Welcome to the club and clubhouse. Hang on tough.
Two Indian lawyers Arundhati Katju & Menaka Guruswamy too made it to this years list. Priyanka Chopra wrote their profile in Time.
For Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra of Mahindra group wrote the profile.
Who wrote the profile for IK ?
Well said. Good luck IK
No!!!! there is no Narinder Modi in the list of leaders. India is going to choose him as PM once again but the guy is not even in top 100.
Imran failed to bring any real change !
How come influential when no influence is in sight..?!
Welcome to the distinguished and unique club. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Both deserve Nobel Prize.
This is nothing. He will be getting the Nobel Prize.
Congratulations to the patriotic people of Pakistan & Imran Khan. Breath of fresh air in a rotten atmosphere created by the corrupt politicians.
@Khan USA, thats because your country US is undermining him through economic and political pressure.
@Khan USA,
Good thing he has another 4 years left. Be patient, like we were with Nawaz and zardari for decades
Modi's name is not included because, currently there is an election in India, as a policy names are included so as not to influence people during election.
@Welcome Irrelevant since Modi didn't make it.
@Ahmed bin Babar, - Sir; IK;s influence will prevail. Decades of corruption that is permeated in every corner of Pakistani Government will take efforts to clean up. It will take time for IK's dreams to come true and his legacy and greatness to establish forever. Patience is the virtue!
Three good people trying to make their countries relevant on the world stage. Go Khan! Go Jacinda! Go Trump...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Another feather in Pakistan's cap.
And there's a reason why Zardari and Shariffs have never been placed on such a list, because they never did anything positive. Well done.
Champion of Earth would make a grand entry in the list on may 23rd