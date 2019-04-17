DAWN.COM

PCB board members reject MD Wasim Khan's appointment, present resolution against it

Abdul GhaffarUpdated April 17, 2019

Five out of seven members of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) board of governors (BoG) on Wednesday presented a resolution declaring the appointment of Wasim Khan (pictured) as managing director as "null and void". —Photo courtesy Leicestershire County
Five out of seven members of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) board of governors (BoG) on Wednesday presented a resolution declaring the appointment of Wasim Khan as managing director as "null and void" — a development that PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani deemed "hugely" disappointing.

"Appointment of managing director [Wasim Khan] along with the creation of the unconstitutional post of MD PCB is hereby declared null and void," read a copy of the resolution, which they wanted to be adopted during today's board meeting.

Additionally, according to the resolution, any move to abolish departments or regions in the process of restructuring domestic cricket was also rejected and termed as "unacceptable".

As per the resolution, the members of the BoG called for a domestic cricket restructuring committee (DCRC) within the next ten days. They added that it should consist of four members representing all four regions "with a departmental representation" and called for it to be presented during the next meeting of the BoG scheduled to be held on April 30.

'Completely unreasonable': Mani

Separately on Wednesday, the cricket board issued a press release announcing that the board of governors meeting, held in Quetta for the first time, had been adjourned due to an incomplete quorum.

PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani speaks to the media on Wednesday. ─ DawnNewsTV
According to the press release, the meeting began but was "adjourned for a brief period pursuant to five members attempting to table a resolution, which was not part of the agenda", adding that : "The PCB Chairperson had proposed any business other than the agenda could be considered under Any Other Items at the end of the meeting."

PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani said that he was "hugely disappointed" by the events adding that he was looking forward to an "interactive, productive and constructive discussion, which was aimed at taking Pakistan cricket forward"."

Later, while speaking to the media in Quetta, Mani said that the recommendations of the BoG members were "completely unreasonable".

He said that their recommendations had previously been approved but today they had changed their position.

"We will look at what they want," the PCB chief said, adding: "There are no two ways about this, we need to fix Pakistani cricket."

'No place for an MD'

Nauman Butt, a member of the BoG, told reporters that they had reviewed the constitution of the cricket board and found that there was no place for a managing director.

He said that the constitution had clearly stated that the chairperson was to be the chief executive officer, which was followed by the position of the chief operating officer.

According to Butt, the board members had not taken part in any boycott; instead, he said, that they had passed the resolution and presented it during the meeting.

The board member said that they had rejected the agenda of the PCB, which was "against the vision of the prime minister".

"We will not take any step that is against the vision of the [PCB] constitution," he added.

Wasim Khan's profile

Wasim Khan, an MBA from Warwick Business School, is a former professional cricketer with a wealth of experience in cricket and cricket management, the PCB spokesperson had said on Khan's appointment.

The 47-year-old cricketer has played county cricket in England from 1995 to 2001, during which he represented Warwickshire, Sussex and Derbyshire. He also has playing experience in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. In a 58-match first-class career, Wasim scored 2,835 runs with five centuries and 17 half-centuries, with a highest score of 181.

He was awarded MBE in 2013 and two years later, he was appointed as the Chief Executive of the Leicestershire County Cricket Club where he has enjoyed a successful stint. In 2005, he was recruited by Lord Mervyn King, former Governor of the Bank of England, to lead a 50million community development project that operated in 11,000 state schools and engaged 2.5 million children across England and Wales.

Wasim's autobiography Brim Full of Passion was voted as the Wisden Book of the Year 2006.

Comments (27)

Harris
Apr 17, 2019 02:19pm

Not sure why he was there in the first place, demanding such a huge pay cheque while the players end up with crumbs. So called khan.

Recommend 0
Rohail
Apr 17, 2019 02:23pm

A man with great credentials and experience, being blocked by the PCB’s corrupt mafia.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Apr 17, 2019 02:23pm

Still no reforms in cricket structure, PCB in Naya Pakistan. All talk no action.

Recommend 0
Yousuf
Apr 17, 2019 02:23pm

We reject those board of governors who voted against MD Wasim Khan .

We reject those board of governors who voted against changes to Departmental cricket.

We have played enough PIA vs Wapda and Sui Gas vs National Bank. We dont want to see anymore of these Departmental matches.

Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Apr 17, 2019 02:26pm

Unacceptable due to expatriate!!

Recommend 0
Jamshed
Apr 17, 2019 02:27pm

He is of azad Kashmiri origin?

Recommend 0
DZ
Apr 17, 2019 02:31pm

All 5 board members should be sacked

Recommend 0
Ranjha
Apr 17, 2019 02:32pm

Names of board members?

Recommend 0
Cheema
Apr 17, 2019 02:33pm

It's clear that these BoG members feel their interests and own positions will be at stake if Wasim Khan continues.He is a credible person for his post but hardly any of the BoG members have any credibility. They don't want to improve Pakistan cricket, all they want is to look after their interests.

Recommend 0
Waqar (UK)
Apr 17, 2019 02:34pm

I know Wasim's family. He is such an inspiring role model for the youth. Humble, courteous, articulate, motivating and highly professional are the hallmarks of his character. I wish him the best.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Apr 17, 2019 02:34pm

But he doesn't fit in Pakistani system despite his highlighted CV.

Recommend 0
Fahad
Apr 17, 2019 02:36pm

There is something going wrong very very seriously . There are some evil powers obstructing in every department to progress. Wasim Khan a very good profile can change the structure of our domestic cricket but we don’t need him? Nasir Durrani was selected by Imran in Punjab after he performed well in KPK, was rejected by someone. Mr PM Need Careful attention here

Recommend 0
Sammy
Apr 17, 2019 02:36pm

This is our country, the moment these guys see progress, they want to take out the experienced and competent person. Just goes to show how flawed we are as a society.

Recommend 0
Razzak
Apr 17, 2019 02:39pm

Another U turn from Mr Imran Khan is coming soon.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 17, 2019 02:41pm

These old corrupt BOG members need to be changed. They are used to their old ways which will not result in reforms or changes on national or international level.

Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 17, 2019 02:45pm

No problem, they will appoint him on any other post

Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Apr 17, 2019 02:45pm

I guess we do not have competent people in Pakistan to run PCB.So much for PT’s job mantra British nationals Mani,Waseem being rewarded. I thought Sethi was doing great job by establishing PSL and getting international back in Pakistan !!

Recommend 0
Mukesh
Apr 17, 2019 02:46pm

Why does PCB need a non- Pakistani as its MD. From his bio-data, he appears to be a British Citizen.

Recommend 0
Shampee
Apr 17, 2019 02:49pm

So a ground for failure being set before World Cup.

Recommend 0
Saif Sherazei
Apr 17, 2019 02:50pm

The highly qualified MD will likely get pushed out and PCB will revert back to its old ways. Just like Naya Pakistan, the PCB's reforms will turn into an illusion.

Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Apr 17, 2019 02:53pm

Same Old Governance. Nothing New.

Recommend 0
Junaid
Apr 17, 2019 02:55pm

@Sammy, perfectly said. This is the reality of our society. Not only this but we also create obstacles foe someone who wants to do good and glorify the corrupt.

Recommend 0
akmallabaish
Apr 17, 2019 02:57pm

Time to get rid of this soo called PCB board and give Mr Wasim a chance to clean up this Mess

Recommend 0
Mukesh
Apr 17, 2019 02:57pm

@Jamshed, Jobs in national institutions should be given only to Pakistanis.

Recommend 0
Ishrat salim
Apr 17, 2019 03:01pm

If there is a vacancy as COO, as per PCB constitution, why not appoint him as such instead of involving in further constitution.

Recommend 0
Ali R.R.
Apr 17, 2019 03:05pm

PM Imran Khan should appoint Majid Khan as Chairman as this mafia and their tantrums cant be controlled by a 'softee' like Ehsan Mani. Having said that, as in all civillized Boards, immediately implement recommendations of The BoG as they are the structure of PCB! If this Country doesnt deserve a man like Wasim Khan then be it and continue with what is available! Ironically democracy does bring with it both popular and unpopular decisions and since that is the system available so implement what that majority recommends! Period!

Recommend 0
Kashif
Apr 17, 2019 03:09pm

@Sammy, do you know how much he is earning? Is PCB a rich board, I think not. Is one manger not enough in form of Ehsan Mani? Why the need for a second person? Add to that the wages of the coaching staff, the players get pittance for their input, who are the actual people keeping these guys in jobs.

Recommend 0

