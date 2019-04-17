DAWN.COM

2 more cops arrested in Karachi over infant's death in cross-fire with suspected muggers

Asim KhanUpdated April 17, 2019

Two policemen had been taken into custody yesterday after the two-year-old boy, who was travelling with his family in a rickshaw, was killed after policemen opened fire on armed suspects riding a motorbike nearby. ─ File photo
Two more policemen were arrested on Wednesday, a day after an infant was killed allegedly in an exchange of fire between police and armed suspects on Karachi's University Road.

Two policemen had been taken into custody yesterday after the two-year-old boy, who was travelling with his family in a rickshaw, was killed after policemen opened fire on armed suspects riding a motorbike nearby.

Police officials said they had received reports that suspected muggers had set up a picket near Safoora Goth, where a passer-by had complained of being robbed of their valuables. The policemen opened fire on the suspects.

Some of the bullets hit the rickshaw in which the boy and his parents were travelling. Although the parents remained safe, the child was fatally wounded and succumbed to his injuries. The funeral prayers for Mohammad Ahsan Shaikh were held today.

The family of the boy alleged that the policemen were very close to their rickshaw and their firing was so intense that it sparked panic and fear in the area. A family member told Dawn earlier, quoting the victim's father, that the policemen had not bothered to stop or to warn any passersby before firing in the busy commercial area.

Some half a dozen innocent citizens have been killed by law enforcers during the past one year.

Additional Inspector General Karachi Amir Sheikh said today that Constable Amjad's weapon was fired, while police officials identified as Samad, Khalid and Pyaro were all present at the site of the encounter.

According to the AIG, the four policemen's weapons have been confiscated and they will be presented before a court to secure their remand.

Read: How the system failed us

Cases of innocent civilians, especially children, getting caught in crossfire between police officials and fleeing suspects are becoming an increasingly frequent occurrence.

Only last week, a 10-year-old boy Sajjad Khan was killed after getting caught in an exchange of fire between police and an alleged criminal in Landhi.

Before last week’s incident, final-year medical student Nimra Baig in North Karachi, 10-year-old Amal Umer in DHA, young Maqsood on main Sharea Faisal, 19-year-old Intizar Ahmed in DHA and others all met the same fate over the past one year.

Shib
Apr 17, 2019 01:59pm

So what next...Just taken into custody...and the case is closed....How long this law of jungle is go on....and citizens will suffer and lose their lives in this kind of mad cross fires..Who will take responsibility and do some thing about it..

M. Saeed
Apr 17, 2019 02:11pm

Indifference and apathy at its height ! The protectors are becoming the killers while the real criminals are running and harming people scot-free.

