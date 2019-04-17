DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan’s economy to weigh on region’s growth: IMF official

Anwar IqbalUpdated April 17, 2019

Email

International Monetary Fund's Middle East and Central Asia Director Jihad Azour. ─ Reuters/File
International Monetary Fund's Middle East and Central Asia Director Jihad Azour. ─ Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s economy is projected to slow down significantly and weigh on the region’s aggregate growth rate, says Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia department at the International Monetary Fund.

At a recent talk on the economic outlook for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAP) region, Azour argued that global economic headwinds were making policy efforts more urgent and challenging for MENAP.

For oil importers in this region, growth is expected to ease to 3.6 per cent this, from 4.2pc in 2018, in part due to weaker global economic environment.

Azour noted that in many oil-importing countries, rising debt levels were becoming a more urgent challenge for macroeconomic stability and high debt was also limiting fiscal space for critical investments in health, education, infrastructure, and social programmes.

These budget pressures underscored the urgency of lifting medium-term growth with structural reforms such as measures to improve business environment and governance, enhance labour market flexibility, and strengthen market competition, the IMF argued.

In MENAP, “slowing global growth and trade, as well as geopolitical tensions and other potential external shocks, will pose economic challenges,” the director said, adding “These trends heighten the urgency of implementing reforms that bolster economic resilience and secure inclusive growth.”

In a related report, the IMF also sounded alarm on global debt. Noting that global debt had now reached $164 trillion or 225pc of global GDP, the Fund warned that the world’s public and private sectors were more in debt now than at the 2008 financial crisis, when global debt/GDP peaked at 213pc.

While advanced economies were responsible for most global debt, in the last 10 years emerging markets have been responsible for most of the increase with China alone having contributed 43pc to the rise in total global debt since 2007.

The report stressed the need to reduce the burden of debt in both private and public sectors to improve the resilience of global economy and urged countries with high debt to increase revenues or curb excessive spending.

“This is especially relevant where current economic growth exceeds long-run potential growth,” it added, while also stressing the need for governments to maintain investments in education, health, and infrastructure, either by “re-prioritising spending or broadening the tax base.”

Acknowledging that to achieve sustainable growth, these countries will require additional public spending, the report urged them to “pursue smarter and more agile policies to facilitate change.”

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 17, 2019

The fight for human rights

THE July 2018 general elections ushered in a new political party to power and with it — for many — the hope of a...
April 17, 2019

Punjab IG’s exit

BUREAUCRATIC reshuffles are routine when it comes to running administrative matters. If an officer is not ...
Updated April 17, 2019

Harassing journalists

FROM baseless treason cases, to inquiries against journalists for displaying images of Jamal Khashoggi on social...
April 16, 2019

Women voters

RECENTLY, the Election Commission of Pakistan released its district-wide data on the gap between female and male...
April 16, 2019

Spring offensive

WHILE the prospects of peace in Afghanistan appear tantalisingly near, the fact is that much ground needs to be...
April 16, 2019

Support for Hazaras?

NOT too long ago, the government of Pakistan and many of its citizens appeared enamoured of New Zealand Prime...