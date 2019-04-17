DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Arbab elected chairman of parliamentary panel on CPEC

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 17, 2019

Email

Members of the newly constituted Par­­­­liamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Econo­mic Corridor (CPEC) on Tuesday elected Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Peshawar Sher Ali Arbab as their chairman without waiting for nominations from the Senate. — AFP/File
Members of the newly constituted Par­­­­liamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Econo­mic Corridor (CPEC) on Tuesday elected Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Peshawar Sher Ali Arbab as their chairman without waiting for nominations from the Senate. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Members of the newly constituted Par­­­­liamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Econo­mic Corridor (CPEC) on Tuesday elected Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Peshawar Sher Ali Arbab as their chairman without waiting for nominations from the Senate.

According to an official handout issued by the Na­­tional Assembly Secre­tariat, MNA Mehnaz Akber Aziz of the Pakistan Muslim Leag­ue-Nawaz proposed the name of Mr Arbab for the office of the committee’s chairman and it was seconded by independent MNA from Balo­chistan Aslam Bhootani.

The committee was to comprise 14 members of the National Assembly and seven senators belonging to all major parties having representation in parliament. The names of seven senators were to be included in the committee after receiving nominations from Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, according to a notification issued by the NA Secretariat.

However, the Senate chairman did not send names to the speaker due to opposition by some senators over the government’s move to constitute the parliamentary committee when a special committee of the Senate on CPEC headed by Sherry Rehman of the Pakistan Peoples Party had already been functioning.

Sources told Dawn that at a meeting of the House Busi­ness Advisory Com­mit­tee a number of senators belonging to both the treasury and the opposition had termed the formation of the new committee unnecessary.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq said the opposition had nominated its members for the parliamentary committee, but the Senate chairman did not forward them to the speaker due to opposition by some of the senators.

Mr Haq said the Senate chairman would meet the speaker to resolve the issue.

Mr Arbab termed his elec­­tion legal without the nomination and the participation of senators, saying that the quorum for the meeting was complete.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 17, 2019

The fight for human rights

THE July 2018 general elections ushered in a new political party to power and with it — for many — the hope of a...
April 17, 2019

Punjab IG’s exit

BUREAUCRATIC reshuffles are routine when it comes to running administrative matters. If an officer is not ...
April 17, 2019

Harassing journalists

FROM baseless treason cases, to inquiries against journalists for displaying images of Jamal Khashoggi on social...
April 16, 2019

Women voters

RECENTLY, the Election Commission of Pakistan released its district-wide data on the gap between female and male...
April 16, 2019

Spring offensive

WHILE the prospects of peace in Afghanistan appear tantalisingly near, the fact is that much ground needs to be...
April 16, 2019

Support for Hazaras?

NOT too long ago, the government of Pakistan and many of its citizens appeared enamoured of New Zealand Prime...