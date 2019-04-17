DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

RSF slams move to charge reporter with ‘cyber-terrorism’

AFPUpdated April 17, 2019

Email

The global watchdog said Shahzeb Jillani, who worked for Dunya News and had also worked for BBC and Deutsche Welle in the past, was currently facing charges under a controversial electronic crimes act and two criminal code provisions. — Photo courtesy Jilani's Twitter/File
The global watchdog said Shahzeb Jillani, who worked for Dunya News and had also worked for BBC and Deutsche Welle in the past, was currently facing charges under a controversial electronic crimes act and two criminal code provisions. — Photo courtesy Jilani's Twitter/File

KARACHI: A global media watchdog, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), on Tuesday slammed attempts to “intimidate Pakistan’s journalists” and said a reporter critical of army and intelligence services was being prosecuted for “cyber-terrorism”.

The global watchdog said Shahzeb Jillani, who worked for Dunya News and had also worked for BBC and Deutsche Welle in the past, was currently facing charges under a controversial electronic crimes act and two criminal code provisions.

The charges include “defamatory remarks against the respected institutions of Pakistan” and “cyber-terrorism”, the RSF said, calling on a Karachi court to dismiss the charges.

“Pakistan’s authorities are yet again manipulating the laws in order to silence a journalist who dared to cross a red line by criticising certain institutions,” said Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk.

Read: Scared of criticism?

“It is shocking to see how, little by little, case by case, the Pakistani security agencies are tightening their vice in order to intimidate the entire media profession into censoring themselves.”

Criticism of the security establishment has long been seen as a red line for the country’s media, with journalists and bloggers complaining of intimidation tactics including kidnappings, beatings, and even killings if they cross that line, the media watchdog said.

The Committee to Protect Journalists in a report released in September 2018 said the army had “quietly but effectively set restrictions on reporting”.

Read: Freedom of press on the decline in Pakistan, warns CPJ

The complaint against Jillani accuses him of making “audacious” remarks against “invisible security forces” during a 2017 Dunya TV appearance, and making similar comments in 2019.

The initial police report into the complaint, seen by AFP, notes that in investigating the claim it was also revealed that Jillani had tweeted “sarcastic, derogatory, disrespectful and defamatory language” against Pakistan and institutions including the military and army chief.

The report said the tweet was tantamount to creating a “sense of fear, panic, insecurity in the government institutions, general public and society”.

Jillani is due to appear before a court on Wednesday, according to RSF.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Daanish
Apr 17, 2019 09:13am

global should not interfere in other countries matter, they don't have guts to point fingers to their own.

Recommend 0
Preface
Apr 17, 2019 09:20am

If anyone including a journalist compromises the security of the country, he/she should be held accountable.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Apr 17, 2019 09:43am

I Am not surprised as the credentials shows that journalist works for BBC etc. As we usually see that people who works in that sort of Media are almost very critical of country army and it intelligence services. I wonder that is that the qualification for which they are hired in foreign press.

Recommend 0
Yaqoob
Apr 17, 2019 09:50am

These states enemies must be prosecuted with full force ion the law. They should not be allowed to regurgitate whatever they want in the garb of freedom of speech.

Recommend 0
ADIL MUSTAFA
Apr 17, 2019 09:56am

If the law has been broken, the perpetrator MUST be punished.

Recommend 0
Mustafa Kamal
Apr 17, 2019 10:11am

Freedom of speech in Pakistan is much more than any country if we compare to any country in entire Asia Pacific or its region and the credit goes to General Musharraf. However in the given scenario of Shahzeb I see Shahzeb is giving a value input and if we further dive his views are pretty much positive and criticism are also beneficial for our country. It’s only how you think ?

Recommend 0
Human
Apr 17, 2019 10:11am

No sacred cows anymore. You stir up trouble for Pakistanis, you answer for it. Simple.

Recommend 0
Haseeb Ahmad
Apr 17, 2019 10:20am

snakes in our own house

Recommend 0
Suraj Singh
Apr 17, 2019 10:22am

Good

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 17, 2019

The fight for human rights

THE July 2018 general elections ushered in a new political party to power and with it — for many — the hope of a...
April 17, 2019

Punjab IG’s exit

BUREAUCRATIC reshuffles are routine when it comes to running administrative matters. If an officer is not ...
Updated April 17, 2019

Harassing journalists

FROM baseless treason cases, to inquiries against journalists for displaying images of Jamal Khashoggi on social...
April 16, 2019

Women voters

RECENTLY, the Election Commission of Pakistan released its district-wide data on the gap between female and male...
April 16, 2019

Spring offensive

WHILE the prospects of peace in Afghanistan appear tantalisingly near, the fact is that much ground needs to be...
April 16, 2019

Support for Hazaras?

NOT too long ago, the government of Pakistan and many of its citizens appeared enamoured of New Zealand Prime...