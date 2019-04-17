DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Imran to address PTI’s foundation day ceremony on May 1

Kashif AbbasiUpdated April 17, 2019

Email

The PTI was formed by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan in Lahore on April 25, 1996. — AFP/File
The PTI was formed by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan in Lahore on April 25, 1996. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold the main ceremony of the party’s foundation day in the capital on May 1. It will be addressed by the party’s founding chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI was formed by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan in Lahore on April 25, 1996.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the foundation day ‘Yaum-e-Tasees’ ceremony that is being held on May 1 at Jinnah Conven­tion Centre Islamabad. In his address, the founding Chairman of PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a historic speech and explain future strategy and targets of PTI,” said a statement issued by the PTI’s central media department on Tuesday.

The decision to celebrate the party’s foundation day — the first after coming to power — on May 1 was taken at a meeting chaired by PTI’s chief organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi. The meeting was attended by the party’s central additional secretary general Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Senator Faisal Javed, Dr Abulhassan and others.

The meeting also decided that a revised draft of the party’s constitution would be presented for formal approval by the PTI’s National Council. Following the approval of the party’s constitution, the process of raising party structures at the central and provincial levels will be initiated.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Niazi said the PTI was at a very significant stage of its evolution. “It is the need of the hour to transform the party into an exemplary political institution. We pledge to play our part in the progress of the country and will continue to strive hard to achieve our milestones,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 17, 2019

The fight for human rights

THE July 2018 general elections ushered in a new political party to power and with it — for many — the hope of a...
April 17, 2019

Punjab IG’s exit

BUREAUCRATIC reshuffles are routine when it comes to running administrative matters. If an officer is not ...
April 17, 2019

Harassing journalists

FROM baseless treason cases, to inquiries against journalists for displaying images of Jamal Khashoggi on social...
April 16, 2019

Women voters

RECENTLY, the Election Commission of Pakistan released its district-wide data on the gap between female and male...
April 16, 2019

Spring offensive

WHILE the prospects of peace in Afghanistan appear tantalisingly near, the fact is that much ground needs to be...
April 16, 2019

Support for Hazaras?

NOT too long ago, the government of Pakistan and many of its citizens appeared enamoured of New Zealand Prime...