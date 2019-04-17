Imran to address PTI’s foundation day ceremony on May 1

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold the main ceremony of the party’s foundation day in the capital on May 1. It will be addressed by the party’s founding chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI was formed by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan in Lahore on April 25, 1996.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the foundation day ‘Yaum-e-Tasees’ ceremony that is being held on May 1 at Jinnah Conven­tion Centre Islamabad. In his address, the founding Chairman of PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a historic speech and explain future strategy and targets of PTI,” said a statement issued by the PTI’s central media department on Tuesday.

The decision to celebrate the party’s foundation day — the first after coming to power — on May 1 was taken at a meeting chaired by PTI’s chief organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi. The meeting was attended by the party’s central additional secretary general Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Senator Faisal Javed, Dr Abulhassan and others.

The meeting also decided that a revised draft of the party’s constitution would be presented for formal approval by the PTI’s National Council. Following the approval of the party’s constitution, the process of raising party structures at the central and provincial levels will be initiated.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Niazi said the PTI was at a very significant stage of its evolution. “It is the need of the hour to transform the party into an exemplary political institution. We pledge to play our part in the progress of the country and will continue to strive hard to achieve our milestones,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2019