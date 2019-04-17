DAWN.COM

April 17, 2019

'PML-N to hold protests against govt policies, rising inflation in Ramazan'

Javed HussainApril 17, 2019

MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi says that in the initial phase, the PML-N workers will stage protests outside the Parliament House on a daily basis before extending their programme to provincial assemblies. — AP/File
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would take to the streets and hold protest demonstrations against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) during the month of Ramazan, party leader and MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi said on Tuesday.

"Protests shall be held against government policies and the shifting of the burden of inflation on the people," said Abbasi.

He said that in the initial phase, the PML-N workers will stage protests outside the Parliament House on a daily basis. In the next phase, daily protests will be held outside each of the provincial assemblies as well, he said.

The PML-N lawmaker said that the decision was taken during a party meeting at the Parliament House in Islamabad, adding that "PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has accorded his approval for the protest."

Abbasi also said that senior party members had been given the task of consulting with various opposition parties in both the National and provincial assemblies. "The PPP as well as other opposition parties will be contacted regarding the protests."

The decision follows another PML-N leader Miftah Mohammad Ismail's April 6 announcement that "the party would back every protest and movement against current economic conditions and growing unemployment."

The former finance minister had alleged that "the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was causing more crises than solutions to the problems facing the country," claiming that "the economy was on the verge of collapse."

