DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 16, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pemra serves notices to ARY, Bol News over 'fake' news regarding cabinet reshuffle

Sanaullah KhanUpdated April 16, 2019

Email

Reports had circulated on Monday that the Minister for Finance portfolio might be taken away from Asad Umar, which the government denied. — Reuters/File
Reports had circulated on Monday that the Minister for Finance portfolio might be taken away from Asad Umar, which the government denied. — Reuters/File

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has issued show-cause notices to ARY News and Bol News for airing news items regarding a reshuffle in the federal cabinet and change in the portfolios of some federal ministers, it emerged on Tuesday.

The two media outlets had aired the news on Monday morning about a possible reshuffle in the posts for Minister for Finance and Minister of State for Interior held by Asad Umar and Shehryar Afridi, respectively.

In the notice sent to the chief executive officer of M/s ARY Communications Pvt. Ltd. (ARY News), Pemra stated that the TV channel had aired breaking news on the morning of April 15 "about shuffling in federal cabinet and change in portfolios of five federal ministers". Similarly, the authority in its notice to M/s Labbaik Pvt. Ltd. (Bol News) notice said the channel had run tickers reporting a change in the cabinet as well.

"This news turned out to be 'Fake' as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting [Fawad Chaudhry], immediately rebutted any such news," the Pemra notice to both the broadcasters said.

It said the act by the two channels of airing "fake and unsubstantiated news" is in sheer disregard to the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015 and is also in violation of the Pemra Ordinance 2002 and Pemra Rules 2009.

"Moreover, by airing such news, channel management is creating chaos among the public and maligning the government functionaries," it added.

Pemra has asked ARY News and Bol News to respond within seven days "as to why appropriate legal action may not be initiated against the channel[s] ... under the relevant provisions of the Pemra laws".

The channels' CEOs have also been directed to appear for a personal hearing at the Pemra headquarters in Islamabad on April 22, in person or through a representative.

If they fail to comply with the directives, Pemra said it would initiate ex-parte action against the media outlets.

Separately, Pemra also issued a second show-cause notice to Bol News for airing a "vilification campaign" against a "respected public office holder" through its programme Tajzia. The said public office holder was not named in the notice, which Pemra said was the latest in a series of warnings issued to the TV channel for similar acts in the past.

The broadcaster has been directed to respond to the "final" show-cause notice within seven days or risk legal action being initiated against it.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
M. Saeed
Apr 16, 2019 08:12pm

Such is the force of media that has already caused a U-turn in the possible Cabinet decision and got the quicker channels on the hook.

Recommend 0
Rafiq
Apr 16, 2019 08:17pm

If it is true, its called mischief making. looking forward to read further development about this issue.

Recommend 0
NewBorn
Apr 16, 2019 08:17pm

ARY is establishment's channel. Sending it a notice doesn't make any sense.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Scared of criticism?

Scared of criticism?

It is unfortunate that the PTI is now allowing opposition and dissenting voices to be suppressed.

Editorial

April 16, 2019

Women voters

RECENTLY, the Election Commission of Pakistan released its district-wide data on the gap between female and male...
April 16, 2019

Spring offensive

WHILE the prospects of peace in Afghanistan appear tantalisingly near, the fact is that much ground needs to be...
April 16, 2019

Support for Hazaras?

NOT too long ago, the government of Pakistan and many of its citizens appeared enamoured of New Zealand Prime...
Updated April 15, 2019

Internet freedom

When it comes to censorship, the report talks about how different tactics are employed to intimidate journalists online.
Updated April 15, 2019

Revenue shortfall

FINANCE Minister Asad Umar has reiterated that his government is now close to a deal with the IMF on a bailout...
April 15, 2019

Banning militant groups

SPEAKING in Kohat last week, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, in reply to a question, said the...