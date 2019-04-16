DAWN.COM

India's Supreme Court considers call to open mosques to women

ReutersUpdated April 16, 2019

Women are not allowed inside most mosques in India although a few have separate entrances for women to go into segregated areas. ─ AFP/File
India's Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to consider a petition from a Muslim couple to allow women into mosques, seeking to overturn a centuries-old practice that largely bars women from the places of worship.

Women are not allowed inside most mosques in India, although a few have separate entrances for women to go into segregated areas.

The petitioners, Yasmeen Peerzade and her husband Zuber Peerzade, said that women were allowed to enter mosques during the time of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Read: Power of prayer: An all-women mosque in America

“Like men, women also have the constitutional rights to offer worship according to their belief,” they said in their petition.

“There should not be any gender discrimination and allow Muslim women to pray in all mosques,” they said.

The court last year lifted a ban on the entry of women of menstrual age at a Hindu temple in southern India saying it was a violation of their right to worship.

The Muslim couple referred to the temple ruling, which angered conservative Hindus, as a precedent to support their call for women to be allowed to pray at mosques.

A representative of a prominent organisation of Islamic scholars, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, was not immediately available for comment.

The petition comes at a sensitive time for relations been minority Muslims and the majority Hindu community.

Some members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist ruling party have been accused of stirring communal animosity as the party seeks a second term in a staggered general election now underway.

Supreme Court judge S.A. Bobde said the court will examine the couple's request at length.

The court in 2017 ruled as unconstitutional a law which allows Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by uttering the word “talaq”, which means divorce in Arabic, three times.

This year, the government issued an executive order making instant divorce an offence punishable with up to three years in jail.

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Deccan Hyderabadi Muslim
Apr 16, 2019 06:38pm

Good move. Religion is meant to empower people and not to take them back to stoneage

Recommend 0
Nasir Jan
Apr 16, 2019 06:43pm

Ahmadis Muslim mosques are open to women although they have a segregated area to pray in . In Turkey all mosques have facilities for women

Recommend 0
Replica
Apr 16, 2019 06:53pm

To bring the change, be one.

Recommend 0
brr
Apr 16, 2019 07:02pm

The swinging blade cuts both sides.

Recommend 0
Pervez
Apr 16, 2019 07:05pm

Why shouldn't a place of worship be open to women? Are they 2nd class citizens?

Recommend 0
Raju
Apr 16, 2019 07:39pm

I believe we have lot of other pending issues than Political and religious that courts have to finish. Let's do it than concentrating in these.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 16, 2019 07:55pm

@Pervez, same can be asked to why should women hide behind a burqa or cover their head or why not have them in equal numbers in the workforce and leadership . The truth is women have been kept away from men for the fear of other men more than the rights of women . A society that does not have the confidence to protect ends up with such practices.

Recommend 0
Bipul
Apr 16, 2019 07:56pm

It’s impossible to develop nation if half of the population is discriminated against and made to remain confined in every walk of life. All developed nations have no such thing.

Recommend 0
Reality Bites
Apr 16, 2019 07:59pm

I have seen women in mosques all over the world, though they are segregated. However, men and women can be in the same space if they are couples. I see stronger and more cohesive community when families can pray together.

Recommend 0
Ejaz Ahmed
Apr 16, 2019 08:03pm

It is about time for this.

Recommend 0
Chinese man
Apr 16, 2019 08:12pm

Their country their law , just like we do........

Recommend 0
BK
Apr 16, 2019 08:30pm

@Shahid, brilliant!

Recommend 0

