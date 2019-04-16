DAWN.COM

Bailable arrest warrants out for PIA CEO, other officers in contempt case

Rana BilalApril 16, 2019

Captain Shahzad Aziz had challenged his dismissal from PIA in the civil court, saying the respondents had removed him from service illegally. — File
A civil court in Lahore issued bailable warrants for the arrest of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik and three other officers for "contempt of court", it emerged on Tuesday.

Civil Judge Muhammad Akram Azad issued the warrants because of the PIA officers' failure to submit a compliance report regarding the court's verdict from January, which was issued on a petition filed by a sacked pilot.

Captain Shahzad Aziz had challenged his dismissal from PIA in the civil court, saying the respondents had removed him from service illegally and with "mala fide intentions" in January.

Examine: Reviving the national carrier

The court had ordered that Aziz be restored to his position and a compliance report be submitted. When its orders were not implemented, contempt of court proceedings were initiated against the PIA leadership.

After they failed to appear before the judge for the contempt of court hearing, judge Azad on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants against the PIA chief executive, Director Flight Operations Captain Uzair Khan, Chief Pilot Captain Ali Zamman and Chief Human Resource Officer Air Vice Marshal Subhan Nazir Syed.

The judge directed authorities to arrest the respondents and produce them at the next hearing on April 24.

Telephone Man
Apr 16, 2019 06:39pm

They don't have friends in the government now.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 16, 2019 06:47pm

Government officials and our SC leadership and governance requires that: When you threat or Promise to take some action YOU MUST FOLLOW IT THROUGH!

Yes, these are the people who have destroyed our national airlines and must be prosecuted according to the laws.

Recommend 0
shahram khan
Apr 16, 2019 06:48pm

Rtd. Forces individual should be kept apart from the government institutions. But we are far away from that stage as these men are the most organised and productive due to the vigilant structure of their organisation.

Recommend 0

