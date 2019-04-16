DAWN.COM

Amnesty scheme to be further discussed by cabinet tomorrow: Fawad Chaudhry

Dawn.comApril 16, 2019

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry briefs the media on cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that a special meeting of the cabinet has been called tomorrow [April 17] to further discuss the Assets Declaration and Amnesty Scheme, 2019 — which was earlier expected to be formally cleared today.

Briefing the media about the cabinet meeting, Chaudhry said that the members were not able to sufficiently discuss the scheme today and that there was still room for further talks, "which is why the prime minister has called a special meeting tomorrow to finish the discussions before it is sent for clearance."

The minister further said that the government is planning to make the Pakistan Steel Mills profitable again on the basis of public-private partnership.

"Steel Mills used to be a profitable entity up until the Zardari government [came into power] — they were the ones who drove it into the ground."

"Now six major international companies are interested in helping us run the project," Chaudhry told the media.

"The mill's current capacity is 1.1 million tonnes that will be brought up to 3m tonnes. The country's total need is 9m tonnes at the moment, so there is still ample room for improvement. We will ensure that the business of private steel mill owners is not affected in any way."

Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the first phase of Apna Ghar Housing Scheme tomorrow. "The first phase will facilitate the creation of 135,000 houses."

He added that the cabinet discussed the National Testing Service and the various complaints against it. He also said that the Public Service Commission would be revamped and jobs would be provided on the basis of merit rather than through the "previously used quota system".

Telephone Man
Apr 16, 2019 06:40pm

Every year more amnesties. Someone in Pakistan has to pay taxes.

Must learn
Apr 16, 2019 06:43pm

Let amnesty Scheme be successful by asking all eventual beneficiaries to declare their monies in USD and surrender all dollars in lieu of rupees.

Alla Bux
Apr 16, 2019 06:44pm

Why not keep it for ever? I mean PTI was criticising PML (N) when they introduced it. Now, how is this different?

Scared of criticism?

