DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 16, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

LHC issues contempt of court notice to PU academic for raising ruckus during hearing

Rana BilalApril 16, 2019

Email

A view of the Punjab University in Lahore. — File Photo
A view of the Punjab University in Lahore. — File Photo

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued a contempt of court notice to, and ordered the arrest of, a Punjab University (PU) teacher who protested loudly during a hearing despite repeated warnings from the judges to maintain calm.

The episode occurred when a five-member larger bench of the LHC headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi was hearing a petition filed by PU academic Dr Nayab against an application filed by Khujista Rehan, another teacher at the varsity, with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Rehan, who is affiliated with PU's law college, in her complaint to FIA had accused 14 officials at the university, including Dr Nayab, of using defamatory words against her and spreading slanderous material against her on social media.

On Tuesday, the lawyer for Dr Nayab argued before the larger bench that the FIA did not have the authority to carry out disciplinary proceedings against suspects.

He recalled that a single-judge bench of the LHC had previously stopped FIA from taking disciplinary action against Dr Nayab through a stay order — on a petition filed by the academic.

At this, Khujista, who was present at the larger bench's hearing of Dr Nayab's petition, complained loudly that the court had issued a stay order to FIA without hearing her stance.

The judges told Khujista to calm down and informed her that she would be given a chance to speak, but the academic said she did not have confidence in the full bench and even accused a judge of giving "inappropriate" remarks against her in an open court.

She also said she would approach the president of Pakistan and Supreme Judicial Council to file complaints against the head of the bench.

When she failed to stop her protest despite repeated warnings, the bench warned the teacher that she was crossing her limits and committing contempt of court.

The bench subsequently issued a contempt of court notice to the academic and ordered her arrest.

Khujista was then arrested by police from inside the courtroom. Although she was released in a few hours, she was directed to submit a reply to the contempt of court notice.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 16, 2019 05:09pm

What other options does the Lahore High Court has got in this case to prove its authority, show its power, confirm it's domain, dwell upon its jurisdiction and dominate over the court proceedings as an adjudicating body of higher level?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Scared of criticism?

Scared of criticism?

It is unfortunate that the PTI is now allowing opposition and dissenting voices to be suppressed.

Editorial

April 16, 2019

Women voters

RECENTLY, the Election Commission of Pakistan released its district-wide data on the gap between female and male...
April 16, 2019

Spring offensive

WHILE the prospects of peace in Afghanistan appear tantalisingly near, the fact is that much ground needs to be...
April 16, 2019

Support for Hazaras?

NOT too long ago, the government of Pakistan and many of its citizens appeared enamoured of New Zealand Prime...
Updated April 15, 2019

Internet freedom

When it comes to censorship, the report talks about how different tactics are employed to intimidate journalists online.
Updated April 15, 2019

Revenue shortfall

FINANCE Minister Asad Umar has reiterated that his government is now close to a deal with the IMF on a bailout...
April 15, 2019

Banning militant groups

SPEAKING in Kohat last week, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, in reply to a question, said the...