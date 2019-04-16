2-year-old girl allegedly raped by neighbour in Islamabad
Islamabad police on Monday night arrested a suspect for allegedly raping a 2-year-old girl in Bhara Kahu area.
According to a first information report (FIR) of the incident, the minor child had gone to her grandparents' house in the neighbourhood in the morning. When the girl's mother came out looking for her a while later, she could not find the child at the grandparents' house.
The minor girl later came out crying from another house in the neighbourhood.
The grandmother of the child then went inside the house where the girl had emerged from. A suspect, who was reportedly living in the house on a rental basis, was allegedly hiding in a bathroom of the house.
When the woman knocked on the door, the man came out from the bathroom and, before he was asked anything, started saying that he "didn't do anything", the child's mother said.
According to the mother, she had seen blood stains on the clothes of the child. She said she took her daughter to a hospital where the doctor directed them to visit the police first. Later, she said, the child was taken to the Polyclinic Hospital where a doctor after an initial examination said she had been raped.
Police have registered a case and arrested the suspect. However, they are awaiting the medico-legal report for further legal action.
What an insane, mind-boggling, heart-breaking and soul-searching tragedy? Are we still living in the dark ages?
How can you leave a 2 yr old out on the street alone? the parents should be sued for criminal negligence.
What is wrong with people?
Very unfortunate incident - However, how doctors could directed the victim and their family who has suffered traumatic incident of rape to visit Police Station First. Why Medical Legal Officer and police investigators were not called at the hospital, for further investigation of the case and further police to reach the crime scene and arrest the culprit.
The perpetrator should be given exemplary punishment.
Such a sickening, shameful and disgusting act.
He should have very harsh jail terms..
Our world needs to crumble now. We are not worthy of living
Pakistan must implement the punishment as per shariah for these cases.
Why publishing such news DAWN?