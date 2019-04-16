2-year-old girl allegedly raped by neighbour in Islamabad

Islamabad police on Monday night arrested a suspect for allegedly raping a 2-year-old girl in Bhara Kahu area.

According to a first information report (FIR) of the incident, the minor child had gone to her grandparents' house in the neighbourhood in the morning. When the girl's mother came out looking for her a while later, she could not find the child at the grandparents' house.

The minor girl later came out crying from another house in the neighbourhood.

The grandmother of the child then went inside the house where the girl had emerged from. A suspect, who was reportedly living in the house on a rental basis, was allegedly hiding in a bathroom of the house.

When the woman knocked on the door, the man came out from the bathroom and, before he was asked anything, started saying that he "didn't do anything", the child's mother said.

According to the mother, she had seen blood stains on the clothes of the child. She said she took her daughter to a hospital where the doctor directed them to visit the police first. Later, she said, the child was taken to the Polyclinic Hospital where a doctor after an initial examination said she had been raped.

Police have registered a case and arrested the suspect. However, they are awaiting the medico-legal report for further legal action.