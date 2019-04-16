DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 16, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Zardari, Talpur's case records shifted from Karachi to Islamabad: IO tells court

Malik AsadUpdated April 16, 2019

Email

In this file photo, former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are pictured while leaving the FIA's Islamabad directorate. — DawnNewsTV
In this file photo, former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are pictured while leaving the FIA's Islamabad directorate. — DawnNewsTV

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before an accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday for a hearing pertaining to the fake accounts case.

In the same hearing, accountability court judge Justice Mohammad Arshad Malik accepted surety bonds of Rs1 million for property tycoon Malik Riaz's son-in-law Zain Malik and Shahzad, another accused in the case.

Read: Malik Riaz's son-in-law procures week-long pre-arrest bail

Zardari and Talpur had also filed an application to submit surety bonds but, as their pre-arrest bail petitions are already pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the court put off further proceedings until the next hearing.

An investigation officer informed the court that he had managed to shift all records — included in a joint investigation team (JIT) report in the fake accounts case and the banking court's previous proceedings in the said case — from Karachi to Islamabad yesterday and therefore he required time to prepare the paper books for the accused.

Traditionally, after the paper books are distributed, a court indicts the accused in the next hearing.

During the hearing today, the head of the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecution, Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, informed the court that the applications of two accused who requested to become approvers in the case had been submitted to the bureau's chairman and they were awaiting a decision in this regard.

On April 8, the two — Kiran Aman and Noreen Sultan — had expressed their willingness to become approvers against Zardari and Talpur.

The court today also directed three others to submit an application to the court regarding their surety bonds.

Additionally, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for an absconding accused in the case, Adnan Javed, and sought the travel history for two of the accused — Azam Wazir and Nasir Lootha — who have fled abroad.

An investigative officer informed the court that one of the accused, Iqbal Arain, had died. The judge directed him to produce Arain's death certificate.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for April 29.

Talpur granted pre-arrest interim bail

Separately, a division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted Faryal Talpur pre-arrest interim bail until April 29 in an inquiry initiated against her for allegedly receiving kickbacks in a joint venture project between the Zardari Group and Bahria Town.

The IHC division bench, including Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, also asked Talpur to submit a surety bond of Rs1 million.

In the bail petition, Talpur said that the joint venture was signed between the two private parties and had nothing to do with the fake accounts case.

As per the petition, NAB had summoned her on April 17 to record a statement before the JIT probing the fake accounts case in connection to receiving the alleged kickbacks from the joint venture.

Additionally, the court decided to club the case with another petition, pending in the IHC, in which Talpur is seeking bail in the fake accounts case. In the future, both cases will be heard together.

Fake Accounts
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Awami
Apr 16, 2019 12:48pm

Don't let them leave the court then jail

Recommend 0
Sid
Apr 16, 2019 12:57pm

Surety bonds need to be in the tens of crores for people like this

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 16, 2019 01:23pm

@Sid, agree. 1 million is a joke.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 16, 2019 01:31pm

Nip the evil of corruption, cronyism and nepotism in the bud, no matter who is behind it and where it stems from?

Recommend 0
Arif Sohail
Apr 16, 2019 01:35pm

Political engineering in the garb of accountability continues in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 16, 2019 01:43pm

@Arif Sohail,
This case of money laundering through fake accounts got to be an "engineering" marvel!

Recommend 0
Corruptionfreesociety
Apr 16, 2019 01:52pm

Showing victory sign as if won some loutry .

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 16, 2019 01:55pm

It means, the chief accused are free till the next hearing of the case which is scheduled for April 29 !

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 16, 2019 01:55pm

Such delaying tactics will continue for ages.

Recommend 0
iffi
Apr 16, 2019 01:59pm

Look at these leaders ... showing victory signs as they have won kashmir for us or won a world cup ..

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Apr 16, 2019 02:06pm

In money laundering and all inward Telegrahic transfers or FDD,the source and how that money was created to be ascertained thru business or some donation and the details.It is all corruption money,first taken out of Pakistan thru Hawala and then remitted back as home/investor remittance.

Recommend 0
JackJones
Apr 16, 2019 02:12pm

Zardari acts like he is some kind of celebrity who has worked really hard. In fact we all know how he has accumulated his wealth at the expense of the People of Pakistan. InshAllah he will be punished.

Recommend 0
Mukesh
Apr 16, 2019 02:24pm

Why do all these rich and corrupt get pre-arrest bail? Bail should only apply once a person is convicted.

Recommend 0
Kashif Ali
Apr 16, 2019 02:28pm

How long will this game continue ?

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 16, 2019 02:29pm

Numbers are mind-blowing ! With his known asset value of Rs 120,000 million rupees, a surety bond of Rs.1 million even if it is for just one day, it would take 328 years to consume the entire worth of Malik Riaz.

Recommend 0
Observer
Apr 16, 2019 02:38pm

Don’t need IMF bailout if IK has kept his promise and got stolen billions back from all the crooks.

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Apr 16, 2019 02:42pm

This shifting of cases should not be a problem as Zardari has a palace built in every city of Pakistan..thanks to special relation with Bahria Town..

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Scared of criticism?

Scared of criticism?

It is unfortunate that the PTI is now allowing opposition and dissenting voices to be suppressed.

Editorial

April 16, 2019

Women voters

RECENTLY, the Election Commission of Pakistan released its district-wide data on the gap between female and male...
April 16, 2019

Spring offensive

WHILE the prospects of peace in Afghanistan appear tantalisingly near, the fact is that much ground needs to be...
April 16, 2019

Support for Hazaras?

NOT too long ago, the government of Pakistan and many of its citizens appeared enamoured of New Zealand Prime...
Updated April 15, 2019

Internet freedom

When it comes to censorship, the report talks about how different tactics are employed to intimidate journalists online.
Updated April 15, 2019

Revenue shortfall

FINANCE Minister Asad Umar has reiterated that his government is now close to a deal with the IMF on a bailout...
April 15, 2019

Banning militant groups

SPEAKING in Kohat last week, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, in reply to a question, said the...