Peshawar operation concludes after 17 hours, 5 suspected terrorists neutralised
An anti-terrorism operation in Peshawar's Hayatabad area concluded Tuesday afternoon after a 17-hour standoff, with five suspected terrorists killed and a policeman martyred.
The suspects had taken cover in a residential building in Phase 7 of the Hayatabad locality, from where they attacked security forces.
Peshawar city police chief Qazi Jameel told the media that one of the suspects had been killed last night, whereas the rest of the four were neutralised today.
"The Special Services Group and police personnel participated in the operation. Two of them were injured during today's action," Jameel said.
The sole policeman martyred in the operation had lost his life last night.
AIG Shafqat Malik revealed that 50 kilogrammes of explosive material was found installed in a bike and parts of the building. The building was demolished with explosives soon after the operation concluded.
AIG Malik said that the operation was concluded after a deliberate delay, which he said was meant to ensure the safety of people residing in the area.
He said that the suspects had offered stiff resistance throughout the night.
The holdouts were neutralised as security forces breached the walls and stormed the building in their final push.
Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood had visited the site of the anti-terrorist operation on Tuesday morning.
During his visit, Lt Gen Mahmood had directed security officials to adopt all possible precautions to ensure the security of the area's affected residents.
Residents living around the said house were evacuated with the help of security personnel and rescue forces. Two injured women from the area were also shifted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex for treatment.
Elsewhere, funeral prayers for the martyred policeman, Qamar Alam, were offered in Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar.
KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Lt Gen Mahmood, KP Inspector General of Police Mohammad Naeem and other officials participated in the prayers.
CM Khan, while talking to the media, said that police had launched the operation on a tip off that suspected terrorists were hiding in a house in the Hayatabad area. He said, citing initial reports, that seven terrorists had been hiding in the house.
A local resident told our correspondent that cross firing had started in the midst of a search operation launched by police in the area.
"This area was considered peaceful, but the recent incident has proved it otherwise," the person said.
Talking about the suspects, the eyewitness said, "The people [suspected terrorists] had been living in the house on a rental basis for almost 15 days. They seemed to be from the rural areas from their appearance. All of them were middle-aged men and there were no woman with them. They used to enter and exit the building using the basement door only."
Additional reporting by Zahid Imdad and Sirajuddin.
Comments (23)
17 Hours.
Strict rules about the identity of renter's were established a few years ago so that such nefarious intended people don't squeeze in. The land lord should be punished per law if they violated this rule.
It's very easy you 17 hrs. Did you ever fight hardcore terrorist in residential area. When they have hand grande, bombs and machine guns. Security forces has to take care other issue related to operation. It's always easy to critise but one security personal martrayed also. If you cannot support atleast shut up.
Good job eliminating bad guys. Kudos!
Well done Park Army and KPK Police. Need to eliminate this nuisance for good.
What about the details of terrorists. Their belonging etc.?
@M. Emad, / And?
I consider it as a successful operation, where one one security person was unfortunately killed. I have observed many a times that casualties of security forces cross the number of terrorists killed. Full marks to LEAs.
firing on walls?
Sometimes it’s not possible to take these guys alive as they have instructions not to be taken alive, if one of them had been taken alive it would have given us valuable intel.
@Bandha, agree
@Zeeshan Ahmed Khan, he is an antiPakistan, proIndian troll.
One LEA person martyred is one too many. RIP Shaheed.
17 Hours means a few things a) The security forces were cautious about safety of other civilians b) the terrorists were heavily armed and had strong planning... c) these terrorists must be supported by some strong group behind them.
Further action is needed to understand the source and eradicate.
How can you say suspected as terrorist. If he was innocent then who will take the responsibility
Who were these terrorists? And what was their objective?
Very patient & good conduct. Shabash.
Good work!!
Good work. Good neutralization....
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
@M. Emad, Welcome back. Missed you....not
@Zeeshan Ahmed Khan, yes we have broken the back
Great job by the security forces
@M. Emad, Disgraceful comment. Grow up. Do something good that your family can be proud of you and you yourself.
@rafiq, he is paid by the BD Government agencies.