Today's Paper | April 16, 2019

Peshawar operation concludes after 17 hours, 5 suspected terrorists neutralised

Ali Akbar | Arif HayatUpdated April 16, 2019

Police and rescuers help a family evacuate the operation site. — Arif Hayat
An anti-terrorism operation in Peshawar's Hayatabad area concluded Tuesday afternoon after a 17-hour standoff, with five suspected terrorists killed and a policeman martyred.

The suspects had taken cover in a residential building in Phase 7 of the Hayatabad locality, from where they attacked security forces.

Peshawar city police chief Qazi Jameel told the media that one of the suspects had been killed last night, whereas the rest of the four were neutralised today.

"The Special Services Group and police personnel participated in the operation. Two of them were injured during today's action," Jameel said.

The sole policeman martyred in the operation had lost his life last night.

AIG Shafqat Malik revealed that 50 kilogrammes of explosive material was found installed in a bike and parts of the building. The building was demolished with explosives soon after the operation concluded.

AIG Malik said that the operation was concluded after a deliberate delay, which he said was meant to ensure the safety of people residing in the area.

He said that the suspects had offered stiff resistance throughout the night.

The suspects had taken cover in this residential building in Phase 7 of the Hayatabad locality.— Sirajuddin
The holdouts were neutralised as security forces breached the walls and stormed the building in their final push.

Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood had visited the site of the anti-terrorist operation on Tuesday morning.

Security personnel are seen at the site of the operation. — Arif Hayat
During his visit, Lt Gen Mahmood had directed security officials to adopt all possible precautions to ensure the security of the area's affected residents.

Read more: Terrorism: a technique of war?

Residents living around the said house were evacuated with the help of security personnel and rescue forces. Two injured women from the area were also shifted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex for treatment.

Elsewhere, funeral prayers for the martyred policeman, Qamar Alam, were offered in Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Lt Gen Mahmood, KP Inspector General of Police Mohammad Naeem and other officials participated in the prayers.

A view of the house after operation. — Arif Hayat
CM Khan, while talking to the media, said that police had launched the operation on a tip off that suspected terrorists were hiding in a house in the Hayatabad area. He said, citing initial reports, that seven terrorists had been hiding in the house.

The house was blown up after the operation. — Arif Hayat
A local resident told our correspondent that cross firing had started in the midst of a search operation launched by police in the area.

"This area was considered peaceful, but the recent incident has proved it otherwise," the person said.

Talking about the suspects, the eyewitness said, "The people [suspected terrorists] had been living in the house on a rental basis for almost 15 days. They seemed to be from the rural areas from their appearance. All of them were middle-aged men and there were no woman with them. They used to enter and exit the building using the basement door only."

Additional reporting by Zahid Imdad and Sirajuddin.

Terrorism in Pakistan, Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Comments (23)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
M. Emad
Apr 16, 2019 12:50pm

17 Hours.

Recommend 0
Bandha
Apr 16, 2019 01:02pm

Strict rules about the identity of renter's were established a few years ago so that such nefarious intended people don't squeeze in. The land lord should be punished per law if they violated this rule.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed Khan
Apr 16, 2019 01:04pm

It's very easy you 17 hrs. Did you ever fight hardcore terrorist in residential area. When they have hand grande, bombs and machine guns. Security forces has to take care other issue related to operation. It's always easy to critise but one security personal martrayed also. If you cannot support atleast shut up.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 16, 2019 01:05pm

Good job eliminating bad guys. Kudos!

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Apr 16, 2019 01:07pm

Well done Park Army and KPK Police. Need to eliminate this nuisance for good.

What about the details of terrorists. Their belonging etc.?

Recommend 0
khabboo
Apr 16, 2019 01:08pm

@M. Emad, / And?

Recommend 0
Guzni
Apr 16, 2019 01:09pm

I consider it as a successful operation, where one one security person was unfortunately killed. I have observed many a times that casualties of security forces cross the number of terrorists killed. Full marks to LEAs.

Recommend 0
Shampee
Apr 16, 2019 01:18pm

firing on walls?

Recommend 0
Jagga jaggriwala
Apr 16, 2019 01:20pm

Sometimes it’s not possible to take these guys alive as they have instructions not to be taken alive, if one of them had been taken alive it would have given us valuable intel.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 16, 2019 01:28pm

@Bandha, agree

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 16, 2019 01:30pm

@Zeeshan Ahmed Khan, he is an antiPakistan, proIndian troll.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 16, 2019 01:31pm

One LEA person martyred is one too many. RIP Shaheed.

Recommend 0
NVV
Apr 16, 2019 01:33pm

17 Hours means a few things a) The security forces were cautious about safety of other civilians b) the terrorists were heavily armed and had strong planning... c) these terrorists must be supported by some strong group behind them.
Further action is needed to understand the source and eradicate.

Recommend 0
bilal
Apr 16, 2019 01:38pm

How can you say suspected as terrorist. If he was innocent then who will take the responsibility

Recommend 0
Uncle Sam
Apr 16, 2019 01:39pm

Who were these terrorists? And what was their objective?

Recommend 0
Comments
Apr 16, 2019 01:51pm

Very patient & good conduct. Shabash.

Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
Apr 16, 2019 01:51pm

Good work!!

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 16, 2019 01:52pm

Good work. Good neutralization....

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Zullu
Apr 16, 2019 01:54pm

@M. Emad, Welcome back. Missed you....not

Recommend 0
lion
Apr 16, 2019 01:59pm

@Zeeshan Ahmed Khan, yes we have broken the back

Recommend 0
Mashhood
Apr 16, 2019 02:15pm

Great job by the security forces

Recommend 0
rafiq
Apr 16, 2019 02:33pm

@M. Emad, Disgraceful comment. Grow up. Do something good that your family can be proud of you and you yourself.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 16, 2019 02:40pm

@rafiq, he is paid by the BD Government agencies.

Recommend 0

