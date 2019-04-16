PM set to visit Iran on April 21-22
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit to Iran from April 21.
“Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay an official visit to Iran on 21-22 April 2019 on the invitation of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency Hassan Rouhani. This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to Iran,” the Foreign Office announced on Monday.
Mr Khan was initially scheduled to visit Iran in January, but it was postponed at the eleventh hour because of unexplained reasons. The dates of the upcoming visit had been doing the rounds in the media for several days, but uncertainty continued till the official announcement by the FO.
Border security issues to be on top of Imran’s agenda in Tehran
The FO statement said Pak-Iran relations were “marked by close historic and cultural linkages and strong people-to-people exchanges”.
The relations have, however, had a bad patch as well, due to security issues along the border. There was a brief bonhomie in ties after Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa’s unprecedented visit to Iran in November 2017. That could, however, not be sustained for long.
According to diplomatic sources, border security issues will be on top of PM Khan’s agenda in Tehran.
Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2019
Comments (27)
Please do remember to talk about the smuggling of millions of gallons of petrol in to Pakistan.
Every time I find the words "on the invitation of President or Prime minister"; interesting.
Do business with them as well. We need business and trade.
put gas and oil pipeline in action and integrate with CPEC and access to India to generate enough revenue, we need business and much more money to stable our country.
Do away US$ and promote business with Iranian rial- Pak ruppee transactions while allowing local ATMs of both countries to withdraw local currencies for visitors. This will allow people to people access promoting business.
It is in the interest og both countries to check illegal birder movement. Also, Kulboshan Yadhav must be discussed: he found free space in Iran to plan terrorist missions against us.
Next statement,
Iran is plannning to invest 6B in Pakistan CPEC and setup oil refineries in Gwadar
In case of a need Iran will come to help us not Afghanistan or USA or India. Make them feel comfortable with us! Do business wuth them, may be a barter trade. If we can't openly say we are with Iran due to USA but make them feel we are with them.
Kindly also explore some opportunites with them, Beside having brotherly, cultural and people to people contact. Honestly it will benefical INDEED!!!
What happened to his planned visit to China?
Hopefully he will be able to finalize the gas pipeline issue which he was always highlighting when he was in opposition
Why any foreign presidents/prime ministers not coming to Pakistan? and why every country is inviting IK only?
Why was earlier visit to Iran postponed?
We can import oil from them. It will be cheaper
He should visit Iran more often and vice versa.. Iran is our neighbour and brother.
@Jalaluddin S. Hussain, Do you really want to know?
Wrong timing. IMF bailout is looming on the head and meeting with Iran? Foreign affairs is a joke. Incompetence is clearly being reflected on the young government.
He should visit Quetta first to support our Hazara community.
Just open the gas pipeline from Iran.....don't be afraid of US+Saudi+Israeli trica.
Why hasn’t he visited the Hazara people in Quetta yet?
IK please do not trust Iran. They have never sided with Pakistan and had always been against Pakistan doing any kind of oil/ gas exploration in Balochistan.
We have been nice to them for decades and we have become poorer.
Visit Hazara People and then Iran
Iran cannot be fully trusted as it helps India circumvent issues in Pakistan- India relations.
Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline has to be the priority during this visit for the benefit of both the countries.
@shahid, AND diesel from the Iran's coast to Pakistan's Jiwani bay!
Welcome to the brotherly land, friendly people and neighboring country of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Keep it up and hang on tough.
@Ahmed Ali Abbasi: PTI is different from ignorant and self-centered PMLN and PPP leadership. President visited Quetta Today and yesterday couple of ministers visited too.