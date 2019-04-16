DAWN.COM

PM set to visit Iran on April 21-22

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 16, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit to Iran from April 21. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit to Iran from April 21.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay an official visit to Iran on 21-22 April 2019 on the invitation of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Exce­llency Hassan Rouhani. This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to Iran,” the Foreign Office announced on Monday.

Mr Khan was initially scheduled to visit Iran in January, but it was postponed at the eleventh hour because of unexplained reasons. The dates of the upcoming visit had been doing the rounds in the media for several days, but uncertainty continued till the official announcement by the FO.

Border security issues to be on top of Imran’s agenda in Tehran

The FO statement said Pak-Iran relations were “marked by close historic and cultural linkages and strong people-to-people exchanges”.

The relations have, however, had a bad patch as well, due to security issues along the border. There was a brief bonhomie in ties after Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa’s unprecedented visit to Iran in November 2017. That could, however, not be sustained for long.

According to diplomatic sources, border security issues will be on top of PM Khan’s agenda in Tehran.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2019

Comments (27)

shahid
Apr 16, 2019 07:58am

Please do remember to talk about the smuggling of millions of gallons of petrol in to Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Messenger
Apr 16, 2019 08:40am

Every time I find the words "on the invitation of President or Prime minister"; interesting.

Recommend 0
Reality Bites
Apr 16, 2019 08:41am

Do business with them as well. We need business and trade.

Recommend 0
iztirab
Apr 16, 2019 08:55am

put gas and oil pipeline in action and integrate with CPEC and access to India to generate enough revenue, we need business and much more money to stable our country.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 16, 2019 09:08am

Do away US$ and promote business with Iranian rial- Pak ruppee transactions while allowing local ATMs of both countries to withdraw local currencies for visitors. This will allow people to people access promoting business.

Recommend 0
Shah
Apr 16, 2019 09:12am

It is in the interest og both countries to check illegal birder movement. Also, Kulboshan Yadhav must be discussed: he found free space in Iran to plan terrorist missions against us.

Recommend 0
ramaba
Apr 16, 2019 09:13am

Next statement,

Iran is plannning to invest 6B in Pakistan CPEC and setup oil refineries in Gwadar

Recommend 0
Wajahat Hussain
Apr 16, 2019 09:36am

In case of a need Iran will come to help us not Afghanistan or USA or India. Make them feel comfortable with us! Do business wuth them, may be a barter trade. If we can't openly say we are with Iran due to USA but make them feel we are with them.

Recommend 0
Moon
Apr 16, 2019 09:37am

Kindly also explore some opportunites with them, Beside having brotherly, cultural and people to people contact. Honestly it will benefical INDEED!!!

Recommend 0
Wake up and smell the coffee
Apr 16, 2019 09:54am

What happened to his planned visit to China?

Recommend 0
Taimur
Apr 16, 2019 09:55am

Hopefully he will be able to finalize the gas pipeline issue which he was always highlighting when he was in opposition

Recommend 0
alex
Apr 16, 2019 10:10am

Why any foreign presidents/prime ministers not coming to Pakistan? and why every country is inviting IK only?

Recommend 0
Jalaluddin S. Hussain
Apr 16, 2019 10:23am

Why was earlier visit to Iran postponed?

Recommend 0
Zeeshandxb
Apr 16, 2019 10:30am

We can import oil from them. It will be cheaper

Recommend 0
Pak-uk
Apr 16, 2019 10:33am

He should visit Iran more often and vice versa.. Iran is our neighbour and brother.

Recommend 0
Real Khan
Apr 16, 2019 10:52am

@Jalaluddin S. Hussain, Do you really want to know?

Recommend 0
Dr. Faazil Ahmed
Apr 16, 2019 10:58am

Wrong timing. IMF bailout is looming on the head and meeting with Iran? Foreign affairs is a joke. Incompetence is clearly being reflected on the young government.

Recommend 0
Tam
Apr 16, 2019 11:07am

He should visit Quetta first to support our Hazara community.

Recommend 0
Fahim Khan
Apr 16, 2019 11:26am

Just open the gas pipeline from Iran.....don't be afraid of US+Saudi+Israeli trica.

Recommend 0
Ahmed Ali Abbasi
Apr 16, 2019 11:59am

Why hasn’t he visited the Hazara people in Quetta yet?

Recommend 0
Jamshed
Apr 16, 2019 12:00pm

IK please do not trust Iran. They have never sided with Pakistan and had always been against Pakistan doing any kind of oil/ gas exploration in Balochistan.

We have been nice to them for decades and we have become poorer.

Recommend 0
Dr Asif
Apr 16, 2019 12:22pm

Visit Hazara People and then Iran

Recommend 0
Reynolds
Apr 16, 2019 12:32pm

Iran cannot be fully trusted as it helps India circumvent issues in Pakistan- India relations.

Recommend 0
Md. Asghar
Apr 16, 2019 01:26pm

Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline has to be the priority during this visit for the benefit of both the countries.

Recommend 0
Batool Nasir
Apr 16, 2019 02:01pm

@shahid, AND diesel from the Iran's coast to Pakistan's Jiwani bay!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 16, 2019 02:21pm

Welcome to the brotherly land, friendly people and neighboring country of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
Shazad
Apr 16, 2019 02:34pm

@Ahmed Ali Abbasi: PTI is different from ignorant and self-centered PMLN and PPP leadership. President visited Quetta Today and yesterday couple of ministers visited too.

Recommend 0

