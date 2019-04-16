Chinese company evinces interest in PM housing project

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of China Silk Road Group Limited Yan Lijin on Monday called on Prime Minister Khan and showed a keen interest in the PM’s low-cost housing project.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar, Housing Secretary Dr Imran Zeb were also present during the meeting.

The company offered affordable solution for construction of low-cost houses by setting up a plant for pre-fabricated housing structures in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the prime minister highlighted his government’s various initiatives to improve ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and providing the foreign investors an enabling environment to undertake profitable business ventures in Pakistan.

SCBA calls for making process for appointment of superior court judges more transparent

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him to make procedure for the appointment of superior court judges more transparent.

The SCBA delegation, led by the association’s president, Amanullah Kanrani, and comprising its executive members from four provinces called on Mr Khan at Prime Minister Office.

According to PMO, the delegation requested the prime minister to appoint judges of superior courts on the basis of competence and transparency so that experienced and capable lawyers got an opportunity to serve on those important posts.

The SCBA president lauded the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as his government’s reforms agenda.

Members of the delegation also lauded the leadership role played by the prime minster during the recent standoff with India.

Mr Kanrani apprised Mr Khan of the problems being faced by the lawyers’ community.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Khan said strong bar associations were not only important for a strong judiciary but also played an important role for democratic institutions and good governance in the country.

He said lawyers played an important role in making the country’s justice system effective and ensuring the provision of justice to the common man.

On the SCBA’s request, the prime minister announced the provision of Sehat Insaf Card for the members of the bar, particularly senior lawyers.

Mr Khan said the government would extend all possible help in resolution of the problems faced by the bar association.

He said the government would extend every cooperation for the provision of due rights to Balochistan’s lawyers.

Separately, the prime minister received Imam-i-Kaaba Sheikh Dr Abdullah Awad Al Juhany.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri was also present during the meeting.

UK Conservative Party

Chairman of the UK Conservative Party Brandon Lewis also met Prime Minister Khan.

Mr Lewis was accompanied by Bestway Group’s Chairman Sir Anwar Pervez and its CEO Zameer Choudrey.

Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister said Pakistan considered the UK a major development and trade and investment partner in Europe.

He emphasised that the two countries should enhance the existing ties into long-term and multifaceted strategic partnership especially post-Brexit.

The prime minister highlighted the grave human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Mr Lewis praised Imran Khan’s leadership in handling the post-Pulwama situation.

He reiterated invitation by British Prime Minister Theresa May to Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the UK at a mutually convenient date.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2019