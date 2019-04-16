DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 16, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Miftah Ismail files pre-arrest bail plea in IHC

Malik AsadUpdated April 16, 2019

Email

Former minister for finance Miftah Ismail has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking pre-arrest bail in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case. — Photo courtesy Facebook/File
Former minister for finance Miftah Ismail has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking pre-arrest bail in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case. — Photo courtesy Facebook/File

ISLAMABAD: Former minister for finance Miftah Ismail has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking pre-arrest bail in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

Mr Ismail in his petition requested the IHC to restrain the National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) from arresting him and sought a pre-arrest bail.

He expressed apprehensions that NAB might arrest him which would be disgraceful and humiliating for him.

In the petition, Mr Ismail explained why NAB was after him and said that when the deal for the LNG supply was being finalised, he was working as non-executive director/chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for a limited time period from Oct 30, 2013 to Oct 18, 2017.

“In his role as a non-executive chairman, the petitioner as per standard practice relied upon the advice and recommendations received from the Board of Directors from the executive or from the Inter State Gas System (ISGS), the agency responsible for carrying out the tender process,” the petition stated.

Ex-minister fears arrest by NAB in liquefied natural gas case

Mr Ismail claimed that he was not responsible “for evaluating any bids received and did not share in the executive responsibilities of due diligence as his role was merely of non-executive director”.

In the petition, he insisted that the LNG project at the time of award of tender was extremely price competitive.

The petition stated that NAB had issued a call up notice on January 1, 2019 and he had appeared before the investigation officer to explain his position. The petition, however, said that NAB summoned him again and Mr Ismail procured a protective bail from the Sindh High Court (SHC), which would expire by April 18.

In the petition, former finance minister alleged that “the actions of NAB seem to form part of a targeted campaign that has spread fear and intimidation amongst the professional intelligentsia of the country, owing to which the administrative and bureaucratic machinery of the country has been crippled. Such effects of actions of NAB are only amplified by the fact that Respondent No. 2 rarely has technical know-how or expertise to delve into the minutiae and understand the myriad details that are at the heart of any large project or commercial undertaking”.

“Furthermore, the actions of those officials, such as the petitioner, who served under previous political dispensation, seem to be under the scrutiny of the NAB for politically motivated, mala fide and extraneous reasons”, the petition added.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Scared of criticism?

Scared of criticism?

It is unfortunate that the PTI is now allowing opposition and dissenting voices to be suppressed.

Editorial

April 16, 2019

Women voters

RECENTLY, the Election Commission of Pakistan released its district-wide data on the gap between female and male...
April 16, 2019

Spring offensive

WHILE the prospects of peace in Afghanistan appear tantalisingly near, the fact is that much ground needs to be...
April 16, 2019

Support for Hazaras?

NOT too long ago, the government of Pakistan and many of its citizens appeared enamoured of New Zealand Prime...
Updated April 15, 2019

Internet freedom

When it comes to censorship, the report talks about how different tactics are employed to intimidate journalists online.
Updated April 15, 2019

Revenue shortfall

FINANCE Minister Asad Umar has reiterated that his government is now close to a deal with the IMF on a bailout...
April 15, 2019

Banning militant groups

SPEAKING in Kohat last week, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, in reply to a question, said the...