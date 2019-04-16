‘Nawaz may undergo heart surgery’

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif may undergo a heart surgery if his angioplasty is not possible, said his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan.

Mr Sharif was examined on Monday by the doctors of Aga Khan University at the Sharif Medical City here. They held a detailed consultation and evaluation of Mr Sharif.

After the examination, Dr Khan told reporters that Mr Sharif might undergo a heart surgery if his angioplasty was not possible. He said the former premier had serious heart complications.

“Aga Khan University @AKUGlobal very kindly constituted a high powered team of specialists/experts consisting of Cardiac Interventionist, Vascular Surgeon & Urologist/Nephrologist. They had a detailed consultation & evaluation of former PM #NawazSharif for further management,” Dr Khan later tweeted.

Sharif’s daughter Maryam also tweeted about the health of her father: “Today MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif) was examined by a team of Aga Khan specialists that included cardiac interventionist, vascular surgeon, urologist & nephrologist who also reviewed his recent investigations & scans. Reports are being compiled. His problems are serious & the drs are concerned.”

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2019