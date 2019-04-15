DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 16, 2019

Fire wrecks Notre-Dame Cathedral, centuries-old Parisian landmark

ReutersApril 15, 2019

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. ─ Reuters
People watch from a bridge as the Notre Dame Cathedral burns in Paris, France. ─ Reuters
Smoke billows near scaffolding as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. ─ Reuters
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. ─ Reuters
Smoke billows from the Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris. ─ Reuters
Notre-Dame Cathedral went up in flames on Monday in a roaring blaze that devastated the Parisian landmark, a searing loss for the city and for France.

Flames that began in the early evening burst through the roof of the centuries-old cathedral and engulfed the spire, which collapsed, quickly followed by the entire roof.

A huge plume of smoke wafted across the city and ash fell over a large area.

“Like all our compatriots, I am sad this evening to see this part of all of us burn,” President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

“Basically the whole rooftop is gone. I see no hope for the building,” said witness Jacek Poltorak, watching the fire from a fifth-floor balcony two blocks from the southern facade of the cathedral, one of France's most visited places.

Firefighters cleared the area around Notre-Dame, which sits on an island in the River Seine and marks the very centre of Paris. Buildings around were evacuated.

“Everything is collapsing,” a police officer near the scene said as the entire roof of the cathedral continued to burn.

Macron cancelled an address to the nation that he had been due to give later on Monday evening. A presidential official said Macron was to go to the scene of the blaze.

France 2 television reported that police were treating the incident as an accident.

The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century, features in Victor Hugo's classic novel “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame”. It attracts millions of tourists every year.

Notre-Dame was in the midst of renovations, with some sections under scaffolding and bronze statues were removed last week for works.

The wood and lead spire was built during a restoration in the mid-19th century, according to the cathedral's website.

Comments (5)

Raza
Apr 15, 2019 11:46pm

Oh bad. Visited it last year. Was one of the best buildings in Paris. Was absolutely marvelous

Arshad
Apr 15, 2019 11:54pm

Great Loss....

M. Emad
Apr 16, 2019 12:11am

Feel very sad.

Shah
Apr 16, 2019 12:15am

Very sad to see part of Christians history on fire. It remind me of bombings in Iraq and Syria which destroyed historical places in minutes by human beings.

bhaRAT©
Apr 16, 2019 12:26am

A Gothic landmark, sadly engulfed in flames.

