DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 15, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

1 policeman martyred, 1 terrorist killed in intelligence-based operation in Peshawar: minister

Zahid ImdadUpdated April 15, 2019

Email

The police said that the militants were hiding in a house and firing from the inside, adding that the operation lasted for two hours, following which the forces moved in to get the house cleared. ─ AFP/File
The police said that the militants were hiding in a house and firing from the inside, adding that the operation lasted for two hours, following which the forces moved in to get the house cleared. ─ AFP/File

One policeman has been martyred and at least one terrorist killed in an ongoing intelligence-based operation in Hayatabad's Phase 7 area of Peshawar, DawnNewsTV reported citing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai.

"The police had received information that some terrorists are in a house in Hayatabad," Yousafzai said. "A timely operation was conducted soon after, and the entire area, including the said house, was cordoned off."

The police said that the militants were hiding in a house and firing from the inside, adding that the operation lasted for two hours, following which the forces moved in to get the house cleared.

"One of our officials has been martyred," said Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qazi Jameelur Rahman, who supervised the operation. "One of the terrorists has also been killed."

Peshawar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Afridi said that the number of casualties on the militants' side could be higher.

With additional reporting by Ali Akbar

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Beyond health PPPs

Beyond health PPPs

Political will is required to persevere and bring maturity to public-private partnerships.
In safe hands?

In safe hands?

Faizaan Qayyum
The clamour for invasive surveillance technologies like CCTV cameras should be checked and discussed by citizens.
Red tape

Red tape

Arslan Zaidi
The admission process required attested photocopies of every document on planet earth.

Editorial

Updated April 15, 2019

Internet freedom

When it comes to censorship, the report talks about how different tactics are employed to intimidate journalists online.
Updated April 15, 2019

Revenue shortfall

FINANCE Minister Asad Umar has reiterated that his government is now close to a deal with the IMF on a bailout...
April 15, 2019

Banning militant groups

SPEAKING in Kohat last week, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, in reply to a question, said the...
April 14, 2019

Destructive course

IN a parliamentary form of government such as ours, it is the house of representatives where political debate should...
Updated April 14, 2019

Defending criticism

AT a time when critical voices are increasingly being branded ‘subversive’, even a passing observation, made in...
April 14, 2019

Executions in Saudi Arabia

IN a travesty of justice, Saudi Arabia on Thursday executed a Pakistani woman. According to Justice Project ...