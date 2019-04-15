Govt replaces Punjab IGP Saleemi

The federal government on Monday replaced Amjad Javed Saleemi with Captain (Rtd) Arif Nawaz Khan as the inspector general of Police (IGP) in Punjab.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, Saleemi "is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with immediate effect".

Saleemi was the IGP Sindh when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf government came into power last year. In Sep 2018, he was relieved of his duties in Sindh and made the IGP Punjab a month later.

Nawaz, his replacement in Punjab's top police post, is "presently serving as secretary of the Narcotics Control Division", according to the aforesaid notification.

The new IGP Punjab had held the same post during the PML-N government as well.