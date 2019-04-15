DAWN.COM

Govt replaces Punjab IGP Saleemi

Tahir SheraniUpdated April 15, 2019

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, Saleemi "is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with immediate effect". ─ DawnNewsTV/File
The federal government on Monday replaced Amjad Javed Saleemi with Captain (Rtd) Arif Nawaz Khan as the inspector general of Police (IGP) in Punjab.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, Saleemi "is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with immediate effect".

Saleemi was the IGP Sindh when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf government came into power last year. In Sep 2018, he was relieved of his duties in Sindh and made the IGP Punjab a month later.

Nawaz, his replacement in Punjab's top police post, is "presently serving as secretary of the Narcotics Control Division", according to the aforesaid notification.

The new IGP Punjab had held the same post during the PML-N government as well.

Comments (9)

FM
Apr 15, 2019 09:10pm

WHY??

M. Saeed
Apr 15, 2019 09:12pm

This is a proof of failure of the utter failure of Buzdar as CM Punjab. Imran Khan also has no clues.

Nadeem Yousuf
Apr 15, 2019 09:14pm

Another U turn!

Danish
Apr 15, 2019 09:19pm

Very good keep changing officers in Punjab . Naya Pakistan needs replacement in every department.

Saad
Apr 15, 2019 09:20pm

Reason?

MSD
Apr 15, 2019 09:26pm

IK making mistakes everyday. He is exposed by his decision making and policy failures.

Lassiwala
Apr 15, 2019 09:32pm

When are we coming out of experimental phases? Everything is falling apart. Dear Sir Imran Khan, please stop these experiments and put something in really practical that may trickle fruits down to a common man.

N_Saq
Apr 15, 2019 09:36pm

It is okay. If a person is not fit for the job or is not doing the job as per his/her duties then he/she can be fired or replaced. It is employers prerogative. However, under no circumstances one should break the law in order to please his employer because It is better to lose the job then break the law.

Nawaz
Apr 15, 2019 09:39pm

When is he going to change Buzdar, Asad Umer and Razaq Dawood whose performance has been abysmal?

