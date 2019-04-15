IMF says its mission will visit Pakistan 'before end of April to continue constructive discussions'
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday said that it held "constructive discussions" with Pakistani authorities during last week's spring meetings in Washington and that its mission will be visiting Pakistan "before the end of April to continue the discussions" on a bailout package.
The announcement was made by the Office of the Resident Representative of the IMF in a press release following reports that the IMF mission's visit of Pakistan for finalising the package may be delayed as both sides are still engaged in an intense discussion.
"The Pakistani authorities and IMF staff held constructive discussions during the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC towards an IMF-supported programme," the IMF statement said.
"At the request of the authorities, an IMF mission will be going to Pakistan before the end of April to continue the discussions."
It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Asad Umar, who led the Pakistani delegation at the spring meetings, had said earlier this month that the mission would visit Islamabad soon and an agreement should be signed by the end of this month.
The finance minister went to New York on Friday but his team, which includes senior officials of his ministry and other government agencies, stayed in Washington for further talks — Dawn reported.
At a Thursday night news briefing in Washington, Umar had said the two sides had “more or less, reached an understanding” on the bailout package and “in a day or two, we hope to reach a full agreement”.
Another official familiar with the Pakistan-IMF talks said, “Islamabad still hopes to conclude the agreement before June, as they believe the bailout package would help budget prospects.”
The sources said that IMF officials were also seeking details of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), along with a written guarantee from both Pakistan and China that the IMF assistance will not be used to repay loans to China.
Read: IMF, World Bank urge caution with China loans
The finance minister is likely to visit China on April 25 for talks on the IMF concerns over CPEC and IMF will wait to hear from him before it finalises the bailout package, the sources said.
Meanwhile, both sides are engaged in “fine-tuning” the details of the proposed IMF programme. Pakistan wants the IMF to review some of the conditions it has attached to the package while the IMF insists that those conditions are absolutely essential for a successful completion of the programme.
Pakistanis point out that this would be their 14th package with the IMF, if finalised. They argue that the conditions attached to previous programmes were also not fully implemented because they were too restrictive. Pakistan wants the IMF to focus on long-term structural reforms that help revive its economy instead of attaching conditions that would be difficult to implement.
During negotiations on the new package, the Pakistani delegation told the IMF that they “do not want to commit to what we cannot implement”.
When asked how much money did Pakistan expect from the IMF, a source said: “The amount and length of the programme also depends on the nature of the package. If the conditions are too restrictive, Pakistan would expect a larger package, i.e. more assistance for a longer period.”
Some of the conditions proposed by the IMF include: making the State Bank independent, a market-oriented exchange rate, expanding the tax target by Rs5,000 billion, ending income tax concessions, more taxes on salaries, narrowing the amount of taxable income from Rs12 lakh a year to Rs4 lakh, reducing electricity and gas losses, no government interference in Nepra and Ogra policies, Rs140 billion electricity and gas revenue losses be recovered from consumers.
The sticking points, however, are the demands for market-determined exchange rates and sharing details of Chinese loans which Pakistan is reluctant to do.
The IMF insists on full disclosure of all financial cooperation between Pakistan and China, including assistance related to infrastructure development, nuclear power plants, joint manufacturing of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and procurement of submarines.
The IMF is also demanding details of more than $6.5bn of commercial loans Pakistan has received from China in the past two-and-a-half years.
In July, China also deposited $2bn with the State Bank of Pakistan.
Comments (33)
Securing a loan itself is an achievement for nuclear country !
Very confusing. On again - off again. After weekly and daily change in stance , it’s a situation where even morning and evening news are different.
If the IMF which gives transparent instructions itself is giving so many conditions for giving loan, its scaring to think what conditions china would have laid for CPEC loans which is a complete secret one for all
Still more discussions? At this rate we will have a new PM and FM by the time IMF approves the bailout.
The bottom line is... no money is coming in soon ...
It's bitter pill considering poor economic situation but necessary for good health in future.
The visit is on "Pakistani authorities" request. They do not want Imran Khan to look bad.
@RDM, That's true given that North Korea hasn't secured any loan.
It's certain that IMF will only agree after cent percent ensuring only constructive and developmental use of loan amount.
Means still many hiccups and obstacles and no agreement reached... Well it is a race against time...
What happened to all most Pakistanis get imf package by FM?
Government is scared to come out with the conditions of CPEC loans. If the conditions were too bad for Pakistan, PTI government would have happily disclosed it n blamed NS. BUT it's the pressure from China that it is not able to do so!
To continue 'constructive discussion' ? Really. For how long??
such constructive discussion ...must hv built a pyramid by now.....
Who will pay the cost for the visiting IMP mission?
So this whole fiasco showed the difference between the ability of a seasoned Chartered Accountant and an established MBA.
Mr. Dar used to get these programs without any delay and without putting the burden on the people with measures such as the devaluation of PKR.
Salute to Mr Dar from a PTI supporter.
Cpec is a debt trap for Pakistan and IMF knows it better than Pakistan. Why simply China deposits money in state Bank without any conditions (China has conditions which IMF only knows) It's like keeping money in Swiss bank by an individual, upon his suddenly death will all money goes to Swiss government if you forgot the locker code. Something similar with Chinese loans.
Helping Imran save face.
Sad that Pakistan has to go begging for loan. All Pakistanis should pay their taxes
Quick loan should be given by IMF so CPEC loan interest can be paid immediately
So Its CPEC or the 6 billion $ IMF loan
The process moves forward...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
AU should reveal all fineprint of all Chinese loans and get IMF loan instantly.
Please do carry on with the constructive discussions for at least the next couple of years. That will surely help Pakistan get out of the troublesome situation without seeking recourse from any shylocks of our times.
@Just Do It, Whimsical views. Pak pays 30% for petroleum & mineral fuels. Rest 70% is commercial imports. Just anounce new 50% restrictions on commercial importers, like they can only import half the amount of previous year imports. All will then be ok. Such restrictions may be on trial basis for one year, it may be rationalized appropriately each year, atleast there will be no trade deficit.
@RDM, Well said.
@Ash Man , Well said. FM said, we almost got the loan. But discussion is still same place where it was few months back.
Still discussion and no conclusion. But last week PAK minister said almost finalized. But still discussion pending.
Looks like more of a face saving meetings against the Sino_Pak investment questions which IMF looking after, under US pressure. No definitive answers, means no freebies... keep on enjoying the trips at government cost
Pakistan's economy is in shambles due to continuous immature political and economic handling by the successive Governments.Pakistan may take example from India and fix its economy.
The more this is delayed the worse it becomes for Pakistan, the best would be for Pakistan to take the money accepting all the conditions and the default like the other 13 times. Americans will never learn.
The never ending saga of Govt.of Pakistan and the IMF continues.Conclusive outcome not yet in sight?
Pakistan is going to China to try and hold a gun to them - give us loan or let us share CPEC loan details with IMF - and they will learn the hard way that China is not US (and does not give free loans) and negotiating with Chinese and is not easy.