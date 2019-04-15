Bodies of 6 Pakistanis who died in a fire in UAE reach Islamabad

Bodies of six Pakistanis who were burnt to death in Al Ain on Friday morning were repatriated on a PIA flight on Monday morning, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Khaleej Times reported.

The six men lost their lives on Friday when a fire broke out in a villa in Al Ain's Zakher area. Four of the men belonged to the same family.

According to Khaleej Times, police said that the sole survivor of the incident failed to inform the police as soon as the fire broke out.

The deceased have been identified as Omer Farouq; his elder brother Khurram; their father Farouq, their relative Ali Haider; and two family friends, Khayal Afdal and Eid Nawaz.

According to the foreign office, the remains arrived at the Islamabad International Airport at 10:40am today and have now been transported to their hometowns by Overseas Pakistanis Foundation's (OPF) Free Ambulance Service.

Three of the bodies are being transported to Kohat, one to Hangu, one to Peshawar and one to Darra Adam Khel.

UAE residents on Sunday offered funeral prayers for the people who had lost their lives before their bodies were flown to Pakistan.