Today's Paper | April 15, 2019

NAB chairman orders cancellation of summons issued to Shahbaz's wife, daughters

Ali WaqarUpdated April 15, 2019

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal during his visit to NAB Lahore on Monday. — Photo courtesy: NAB
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal on Monday ordered the cancellation of summons issued by the accountability watchdog to the wife and daughters of PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif two days earlier in an investigation regarding money laundering and accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

Iqbal issued the directive during a visit to the NAB Lahore office today, a press release issued by the bureau said. It said the NAB chairman was briefed on "mega corruption cases" and cases concerning the Sharif family by the director general of NAB Lahore.

"The chairman NAB has decided that he himself will directly supervise the cases regarding the Sharif family," the statement said.

Read: Sharif family marked the beginning of corruption in Pakistan, alleges Fawad Chaudhry

According to the press release, Iqbal ordered the cancellation of the summons notices issued by NAB Lahore to Nusrat Shahbaz, the wife of Sharif, and to two of Sharif's married daughters, Rabia Imran and Javaria Ali. He instead directed that the three women be mailed questionnaires to provide the requisite information to NAB regarding the relevant cases.

Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, his wife Nusrat and daughters Rabia and Javaria were directed to appear before a combined investigation team at NAB’s Lahore office next week to record their statements in a money laundering and income beyond means investigation.

The NAB move to issue the summons had drawn a strong reaction not only from the PML-N but also from the PPP as both parties saw a political motive behind it.

While the PML-N had said that NAB officials raided the residences of Sharif’s family, the anti-graft watchdog claimed that only a couple of its members had visited the family’s houses (in Model Town and Defence) to deliver the summons.

According to the NAB press release, the female members of the Sharif family will be mailed the relevant questionnaires today.

The steps ordered by the NAB chairman are indicative of the fact that "NAB fully believes in the respect, honour, dignity and [the sanctity of] the four walls of women," the statement said.

It quoted chairman Iqbal as saying that NAB was strictly following a policy of "accountability for all" and that it has no affiliation with any political party.

"All accused are equal in the eyes of NAB; nonetheless, all 'mega corruption' cases will be taken to their logical conclusion on the basis of merit and only merit as soon as possible," the handout stressed, adding that NAB is an autonomous institution which performs its duties without giving in to any pressure.

Comments (21)

Ahsan Gul
Apr 15, 2019 04:53pm

May be viable decision by honorable Chairman. Shriefs family needs specialized treatment for their mega corruption involvements and who could be better than the NAB chairman himself!

Recommend 0
Adil108
Apr 15, 2019 04:57pm

Here we go again, crooks will be roaming freely and lofty. Sorry poor people, you can rot only in jail and get true justice in the next world.

Recommend 0
Arif Muqri
Apr 15, 2019 04:57pm

If a poor man then they will bring and beat him. For elite they have separate procedure and Law.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Apr 15, 2019 05:00pm

Why a sudden U turn? Flush out corruption from pakistan....

Recommend 0
Md. Asghar
Apr 15, 2019 05:03pm

One has to act decisively against everybody - man or woman, to solve the calamitous problem of corruption in the country

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 15, 2019 05:04pm

Another twist in the NAB cases against Shabaz Sharif and his family! This is how NAB works and, quite frankly, I do not expect justice being served in the near future, as it is all about confusions and topi dramas. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 15, 2019 05:05pm

Some human rights and our social norms need to be honored even in such cases.

Recommend 0
Falcon1
Apr 15, 2019 05:05pm

Someone apparently has difficulty making important decisions.

Every day, NAB comes up with some new pronouncement, change in policy or the way cases are being handled. I tend to think NAB's wings have been clipped and no one knows exactly what authority it still enjoys and what orders it can issue - when LHC, IHC or other bodies can suspend NAB's orders or take a different stance on the rulings.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 15, 2019 05:07pm

How about we release all lady offenders since they are all females. That will definitely save millions in tax payers money. Just a suggestion.

Recommend 0
Shah
Apr 15, 2019 05:13pm

The present game going on has made one thing very clear to the general public ,that there are two sets of LAW and JUDICIARY ,one for the rich and powerful and the other for the poor common man.

Recommend 0
Shahzad Iqbal
Apr 15, 2019 05:20pm

At times I wonder why one should pay taxes in Pakistan because all State servants seem to be working for the rich and famous only.....

Recommend 0
Hitch hiker
Apr 15, 2019 05:28pm

What can one expect from this worthless organization, everything dealt in highly un planned and unprofessional manner.

Recommend 0
Qaiser Ahmed
Apr 15, 2019 05:32pm

In Pakistan, are we all equal in the eyes of law? And, if not, what future as a nation do we have?

Recommend 0
Abid
Apr 15, 2019 05:37pm

Smart move by nab head, considering the backlash nab might have received from political parties. Ppl should understand there's a difference between prosecution and conviction. Nab makes a lot of noise but in some cases, it's proved that evidence wasn't too strong to convict. We already saw fiasco at hamzas House.

Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 15, 2019 06:03pm

@M. Saeed ,
Yes, especially when shahbaz’s daughters are already in London. Surely we don’t expect them to fly back just to answer a few questions.

Recommend 0
Shahidam
Apr 15, 2019 06:05pm

Set aside gender for a moment. If NAB has evidence of accounts into which monies were transferred illegally, then does law provide exemption on the basis of gender? If not, which it certainly does not, then why a person, any officer, can override or make exemption on the basis of gender? This selective wishy washy approach will destroy what little is left behind. Criminal minds must not be rewarded with illegal exemptions.

Recommend 0
JagoPakistan
Apr 15, 2019 06:13pm

These are political cases. These cases will disappear once the agendas are achieved. There is no point involving females.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 15, 2019 06:14pm

Wise decision by NAB chairman, don't drag wife and children into this mess.

Recommend 0
Hanif
Apr 15, 2019 06:15pm

Wonderful, after so many months real change is there, go back to old way!!! we should all be happy now, the real people who are running country decided that the punishment for Sharif is enough, we should stop this now topi drama. Jevay Jevay Pakistan !!! Now second drama will start soon for second first family!!!

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Apr 15, 2019 06:19pm

Now nab is also taking u turn

Recommend 0
Alex Iqbal
Apr 15, 2019 06:20pm

here comes the true face of nab chairman, if anybody still thinks nab is for real,please get help ASAP.

Recommend 0

