NAB chairman orders cancellation of summons issued to Shahbaz's wife, daughters
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal on Monday ordered the cancellation of summons issued by the accountability watchdog to the wife and daughters of PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif two days earlier in an investigation regarding money laundering and accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.
Iqbal issued the directive during a visit to the NAB Lahore office today, a press release issued by the bureau said. It said the NAB chairman was briefed on "mega corruption cases" and cases concerning the Sharif family by the director general of NAB Lahore.
"The chairman NAB has decided that he himself will directly supervise the cases regarding the Sharif family," the statement said.
According to the press release, Iqbal ordered the cancellation of the summons notices issued by NAB Lahore to Nusrat Shahbaz, the wife of Sharif, and to two of Sharif's married daughters, Rabia Imran and Javaria Ali. He instead directed that the three women be mailed questionnaires to provide the requisite information to NAB regarding the relevant cases.
Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, his wife Nusrat and daughters Rabia and Javaria were directed to appear before a combined investigation team at NAB’s Lahore office next week to record their statements in a money laundering and income beyond means investigation.
The NAB move to issue the summons had drawn a strong reaction not only from the PML-N but also from the PPP as both parties saw a political motive behind it.
While the PML-N had said that NAB officials raided the residences of Sharif’s family, the anti-graft watchdog claimed that only a couple of its members had visited the family’s houses (in Model Town and Defence) to deliver the summons.
According to the NAB press release, the female members of the Sharif family will be mailed the relevant questionnaires today.
The steps ordered by the NAB chairman are indicative of the fact that "NAB fully believes in the respect, honour, dignity and [the sanctity of] the four walls of women," the statement said.
It quoted chairman Iqbal as saying that NAB was strictly following a policy of "accountability for all" and that it has no affiliation with any political party.
"All accused are equal in the eyes of NAB; nonetheless, all 'mega corruption' cases will be taken to their logical conclusion on the basis of merit and only merit as soon as possible," the handout stressed, adding that NAB is an autonomous institution which performs its duties without giving in to any pressure.
May be viable decision by honorable Chairman. Shriefs family needs specialized treatment for their mega corruption involvements and who could be better than the NAB chairman himself!
Here we go again, crooks will be roaming freely and lofty. Sorry poor people, you can rot only in jail and get true justice in the next world.
If a poor man then they will bring and beat him. For elite they have separate procedure and Law.
Why a sudden U turn? Flush out corruption from pakistan....
One has to act decisively against everybody - man or woman, to solve the calamitous problem of corruption in the country
Another twist in the NAB cases against Shabaz Sharif and his family! This is how NAB works and, quite frankly, I do not expect justice being served in the near future, as it is all about confusions and topi dramas. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).
Some human rights and our social norms need to be honored even in such cases.
Someone apparently has difficulty making important decisions.
Every day, NAB comes up with some new pronouncement, change in policy or the way cases are being handled. I tend to think NAB's wings have been clipped and no one knows exactly what authority it still enjoys and what orders it can issue - when LHC, IHC or other bodies can suspend NAB's orders or take a different stance on the rulings.
How about we release all lady offenders since they are all females. That will definitely save millions in tax payers money. Just a suggestion.
The present game going on has made one thing very clear to the general public ,that there are two sets of LAW and JUDICIARY ,one for the rich and powerful and the other for the poor common man.
At times I wonder why one should pay taxes in Pakistan because all State servants seem to be working for the rich and famous only.....
What can one expect from this worthless organization, everything dealt in highly un planned and unprofessional manner.
In Pakistan, are we all equal in the eyes of law? And, if not, what future as a nation do we have?
Smart move by nab head, considering the backlash nab might have received from political parties. Ppl should understand there's a difference between prosecution and conviction. Nab makes a lot of noise but in some cases, it's proved that evidence wasn't too strong to convict. We already saw fiasco at hamzas House.
@M. Saeed ,
Yes, especially when shahbaz’s daughters are already in London. Surely we don’t expect them to fly back just to answer a few questions.
Set aside gender for a moment. If NAB has evidence of accounts into which monies were transferred illegally, then does law provide exemption on the basis of gender? If not, which it certainly does not, then why a person, any officer, can override or make exemption on the basis of gender? This selective wishy washy approach will destroy what little is left behind. Criminal minds must not be rewarded with illegal exemptions.
These are political cases. These cases will disappear once the agendas are achieved. There is no point involving females.
Wise decision by NAB chairman, don't drag wife and children into this mess.
Wonderful, after so many months real change is there, go back to old way!!! we should all be happy now, the real people who are running country decided that the punishment for Sharif is enough, we should stop this now topi drama. Jevay Jevay Pakistan !!! Now second drama will start soon for second first family!!!
Now nab is also taking u turn
here comes the true face of nab chairman, if anybody still thinks nab is for real,please get help ASAP.