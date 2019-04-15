DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 15, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sheharyar Afridi, Zulfi Bukhari visit Quetta as Hazara community's sit-in enters fourth day

Syed Ali ShahApril 15, 2019

Email

State Minister for Interior, Sheharyar Afridi, visited members of the Hazara community in Quetta on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
State Minister for Interior, Sheharyar Afridi, visited members of the Hazara community in Quetta on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Members of the Shia Hazara community on Monday continued their sit-in for the fourth consecutive day against the Hazarganji suicide bombing, which claimed 20 lives in Quetta on Friday.

Despite rainfall, members of the Hazara community continued their sit-in on Quetta's Western Bypass, which links the city with highways.

Women and children are also part of the sit-in demanding action against the perpetrators of Hazara killings. The protesters have set up camps and burnt wood to keep warm at night.

"We want justice," Kashif Hussain, one of the protesters, told DawnNewsTV. The protesters have been chanting slogans, asking for an end to terrorism and to Hazara killings.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan should come and console us," Muhammad Raza, another participant of the sit-in, said. "This time the government should go beyond words and do something practical for our protection."

The premier has yet to visit the bereaved.

PTI leaders Sheharyar Afridi and Zulfiqar Bukhari arrived in Quetta on Monday. ─ DawnNewsTV
PTI leaders Sheharyar Afridi and Zulfiqar Bukhari arrived in Quetta on Monday. ─ DawnNewsTV

State Minister for Interior, Sheharyar Afridi, arrived in Quetta on Monday to review the security situation. He was accompanied by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Bukhari.

Afridi visited the Imam Bargah located in Hazara town to condole with the bereaved family members.

Speaking to the media, Afridi said that the federal government stands with the Hazara community and that concrete steps will be taken to end the crimes against its members.

"The federal government will play its role in making sure that these heinous crimes end," he said.

"I stand with the community and I assure you that the government has been working to ensure that such crimes end. That is why this was the first such incident to occur over the span of nine months.

"The question is, who is it that wants to create these differences between Pakistanis? Who wants to create a situation of conflict within Pakistan?

"I am saying these things and asking these questions because Pakistan's enemies want that this country be added to the [Financial Action Task Force] blacklist. They want that at every level, including the economic level, such blows be dealt that Pakistan — God forbid — breaks apart."

Afridi and Bukhari also called on Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and other political leaders to discuss the means to improve security and end the ongoing protest by Hazara community.

The minister was briefed about the investigation into the deadly suicide bombing, said a press release issued by the chief minister secretariat after the meeting.

The protesters have refused to call off the sit-in despite repeated requests by the district administration and appeals of provincial ministers, including Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove, health minister Naseebullah Marri and others.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist incident but blockade of road needs to end in view of troubles for people," Rahim Agha, the president Anjuman e Tajaran, said as the continued sit-in has caused blockade of the main Western Bypass road.

Hazaras are disproportionately targeted by sectarian violence as they are easily identifiable due to their distinctive physical appearance.

A report released by the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) last year stated that 509 members of Hazara community were killed and 627 injured in various incidents of terrorism in Quetta from January 2012 to Dec 2017.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Prateik
Apr 15, 2019 04:03pm

Why isn't PMIK coming to console victims?

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 15, 2019 04:04pm

Sheryar Afridi is our interior minister and he is visiting Quetta after 4 days? IK please you need to do something about your team.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 15, 2019 04:06pm

An attempt in futility since the bereaved and battered Hazara community in Quetta wants only the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to pay them a visit and listen in-person to their legitimate complaints and just grievances.

Recommend 0
say it
Apr 15, 2019 04:06pm

Too little too late!!! Where is Imran Khan??

Recommend 0
Ali Vazir
Apr 15, 2019 04:08pm

The most unfortunate part is that statements and sometimes action follow only after such horrific incidents. What else is more important for a government than the protection of life and property of its citizens?

Recommend 0
Jibran
Apr 15, 2019 04:16pm

Too little too late

Recommend 0
Hasan
Apr 15, 2019 04:20pm

Too many times this poor community has been targeted and they always protest peacefully, its time the security and intelligence agencies fix this problem once and for all

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 15, 2019 04:31pm

Prayers and use of force required...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
zeeshandxb
Apr 15, 2019 04:54pm

I am somehow getting worried about our current government and security forces' ability in dealing with the inward threats.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Beyond health PPPs

Beyond health PPPs

Political will is required to persevere and bring maturity to public-private partnerships.
In safe hands?

In safe hands?

Faizaan Qayyum
The clamour for invasive surveillance technologies like CCTV cameras should be checked and discussed by citizens.
Red tape

Red tape

Arslan Zaidi
The admission process required attested photocopies of every document on planet earth.

Editorial

Updated April 15, 2019

Internet freedom

When it comes to censorship, the report talks about how different tactics are employed to intimidate journalists online.
Updated April 15, 2019

Revenue shortfall

FINANCE Minister Asad Umar has reiterated that his government is now close to a deal with the IMF on a bailout...
April 15, 2019

Banning militant groups

SPEAKING in Kohat last week, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, in reply to a question, said the...
April 14, 2019

Destructive course

IN a parliamentary form of government such as ours, it is the house of representatives where political debate should...
Updated April 14, 2019

Defending criticism

AT a time when critical voices are increasingly being branded ‘subversive’, even a passing observation, made in...
April 14, 2019

Executions in Saudi Arabia

IN a travesty of justice, Saudi Arabia on Thursday executed a Pakistani woman. According to Justice Project ...