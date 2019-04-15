5 suspected Daesh terrorists arrested in Karachi

Five suspected Daesh terrorists were arrested during a raid in Karachi's Taiser Town on Monday.

Police conducted a raid on a compound in the area on the basis of intelligence reports and arrested the suspected terrorists after a successful operation, according to the Senior Superintendent Police Malir.

The suspects were identified as Abdullah, alias Hamza, Waqar, Waseem, Naveed and Mudassir, the SSP said.

The suspects would indoctrinate people over social media and give them various incentives to join Daesh, the SSP explained.

Grenades, illegal weapons, scores of bullets and laptops were seized from their possession.

An investigation has been launched after cases were registered against them under sections pertaining to terrorism and the Telegraph Act. Police have begun gathering the crime record, the SSP added.