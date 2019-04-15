DAWN.COM

'No truth to reports of changes in cabinet,' says information minister

Dawn.comUpdated April 15, 2019

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry says that there is no truth to reports of changes in the cabinet. ─ APP/File
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday rubbished rumours of a cabinet reshuffle.

Reports began circulating this morning about a possible reshuffle in the post for Minister for Finance and Minister of State for Interior.

Although Chaudhry did not address the reshuffles in the finance and interior portfolios, he tweeted that there is "no truth to reports circulating regarding changes in the cabinet".

"To change ministers is the prime minister's discretionary right," he added.

Separately, while speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Chaudhry said that the prime minister had sent a message that reports about changes in the ministries were incorrect.

"Reports on the performance of ministers have already reached Prime Minister's Office," he said. "Ministers are ministers because the prime minister is satisfied with them."

"The prime minister has the authority to make any changes. Changes of this sort will be announced," he added.

The information minister said that Finance Minister Asad Umar would give a briefing on his recent meetings in Washington with International Monetary Fund officials with whom he had discussed a bailout package for the country's ailing economy.

Details to follow.

RK
Apr 15, 2019 12:07pm

IK should at least change the Minister Information.

Ahmad Gul Kainth
Apr 15, 2019 12:17pm

Please Imran Khan do a favour and change him. He and Faisal Vada are reason of embarrassments

