'No truth to reports of changes in cabinet,' says information minister

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday rubbished rumours of a cabinet reshuffle.

Reports began circulating this morning about a possible reshuffle in the post for Minister for Finance and Minister of State for Interior.

Although Chaudhry did not address the reshuffles in the finance and interior portfolios, he tweeted that there is "no truth to reports circulating regarding changes in the cabinet".

"To change ministers is the prime minister's discretionary right," he added.

Separately, while speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Chaudhry said that the prime minister had sent a message that reports about changes in the ministries were incorrect.

"Reports on the performance of ministers have already reached Prime Minister's Office," he said. "Ministers are ministers because the prime minister is satisfied with them."

"The prime minister has the authority to make any changes. Changes of this sort will be announced," he added.

The information minister said that Finance Minister Asad Umar would give a briefing on his recent meetings in Washington with International Monetary Fund officials with whom he had discussed a bailout package for the country's ailing economy.

Details to follow.