Today's Paper | April 15, 2019

Hazara protesters want PM Khan to visit victims' families

Saleem ShahidUpdated April 15, 2019

Protestors in Karachi shout slogans as they protest against the Friday blast at the Hazarganji vegetable and fruit market. — AFP
QUETTA: Amid heavy showers and cold weather, members of the Hazara community continued their sit-in for a third consecutive day, demanding that Prime Minister Imran Khan come to Quetta and assure them of protection and impartial implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

The western bypass, which links the city with highways, remained blocked for traffic as security forces surrounded the area where the Hazara families had set up their protest camp against the Friday blast at the Hazarganji vegetable and fruit market.

The suicide attack resulted in the killing of 19 people, including eight members of the Hazara community. Eleven others belonged to different tribes. Among them, there was one security official who was on duty at the blast site.

Representing the protesters, Advocate Tahir Hazara expressed dismay over the federal government’s attitude and regretted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no time to visit Quetta after the tragic incident of Hazarganji.

He said the government had failed to protect their lives, as terrorists were continuously targeting the Hazara community in Quetta. “We have lost hundreds of our loved ones during the last 10 years,” he added.

Advocate Tahir said the National Action Plan had been prepared by the parliament with consensus yet many points of NAP were not being implemented. It was for this reason that the people of Hazara community were being targeted by terrorists, he added.

“PM Khan should ensure full implementation of the National Action Plan,” he reiterated.

The protesters also chanted slogans against the authorities for failing to protect the people against terrorist attacks.

While the provincial authorities contacted the protesters and assured NAP’s implementation, the latter refused to end their sit-in until all their demands are met.

Meanwhile, more workers of the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) joined in the protest and announced their support for the Hazara community.

Addressing a press conference, MWM Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbas demanded that the federal government ensure implementation of NAP. He said frequent attacks against the Hazara community were giving a message to the world that Pakistan was not safe.

However, he said, no one was safe in Quetta. Along with ordinary masses, security personnel too had been martyred he said, adding that it raised questions over capabilities of the government. He said the state must act without further delay, because the people were tired of lifting the coffins of their loved ones.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2019

Terrorism in Pakistan, Violence against Shias
Pakistan

Comments (18)

Michael Habib
Apr 15, 2019 08:49am

Why is Imran not visiting them?? Could there possibly be anything more important at this time. He seems to be a bigger disappointment with each passing day.

Stargazer
Apr 15, 2019 08:52am

Prime Minister must visit the families of victims

Ali
Apr 15, 2019 08:59am

PM should handle this in similar manner as jacinda ardin handled nz terror incident.

Dev Mehta
Apr 15, 2019 09:00am

Didn't he just give Rupees 30 million to one family which suffered for no reason. These should be same.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 15, 2019 09:08am

Their grievances and demands are valid. IK should address their issues and I am sure IK will.

shohib
Apr 15, 2019 09:09am

Imran Kan has praised NewZealand Pm, but still not following her way for his own countrymen

Sana Ullah Zafari
Apr 15, 2019 09:13am

If the Prime Minister does not visit the families, then shame on him.

Dr Mazhar
Apr 15, 2019 09:18am

Imran Khan should follow the example set by New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

Faraz
Apr 15, 2019 09:25am

Please don't hold your breath as the PM is busy appeasing the Sikhs only and nothing else.

Shan
Apr 15, 2019 09:26am

@Dr Mazhar, that may not be possible due to other priorities.

Shamsi
Apr 15, 2019 09:28am

Its really sad to see that people have to be sit-ins continuously to even request the Prime Minister to visit the terror affected and grief stricken community.

Gordon E. Walker
Apr 15, 2019 09:32am

Prime minister must not visit at all. The intention behind the call is the Power show.
How many prime ministers have visited in the past? Did any prime minister visit any of the terrorism victim in any Masjid or Bazar of Peshawar yet? No! They already have security of police and FC to and from the main markets of quetta.

Shay
Apr 15, 2019 09:34am

All the politicians in the world when something like this happens go and talk to victims , regardless of how corrupt or hearless they are..!! I haven’t heard anywhere that victims are calling pm to meet them .. but pm is busy going after sharifs and bhuttos.. shame!

Prateik
Apr 15, 2019 09:39am

The poor victims deserve a hug from PMIK.

Sensible bloke
Apr 15, 2019 09:53am

Mr. IK needs some actionable evidence. First bring that and then ask for anything from him.

Meesaq Zaidi
Apr 15, 2019 10:06am

IK, Please visit Hazaras and condole loss of precious lives. They were one of us.

Umar
Apr 15, 2019 10:20am

IK should visit

Nadeem
Apr 15, 2019 10:22am

Imran should have gone there already.not waiting to be asked to be there.

