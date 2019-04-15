DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 15, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Light rain, dust storm forecast in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 15, 2019

Email

Karachi is expected to receive light rain on Monday as the western disturbance that has already caused downpours in Balochistan is entering Sindh and the rest of the country, a weatherman said on Sunday. — Photo by Salman Khan/File
Karachi is expected to receive light rain on Monday as the western disturbance that has already caused downpours in Balochistan is entering Sindh and the rest of the country, a weatherman said on Sunday. — Photo by Salman Khan/File

KARACHI: Karachi is expected to receive light rain on Monday as the western disturbance that has already caused downpours in Balochistan is entering Sindh and the rest of the country, a weatherman said on Sunday.

The Met Office forecast light rain on Monday and thunderstorm accompanied by a dust storm on Tuesday.

Many other parts of Sindh and elsewhere in the country would also experience similar weather patterns in the coming two days, said officials at the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

They said a shallow westerly wave had already affected parts of the country. “Under the influence of this weather system, dust storms and thunderstorms are expected at various places in Sindh,” the weatherman said.

Sukkur, Larkana, Benazirabad, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions are likely to be affected by the system.

The rains will bring mercury downward with maximum temperatures are expected to remain 32 degrees Celsius.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Beyond health PPPs

Beyond health PPPs

Political will is required to persevere and bring maturity to public-private partnerships.
In safe hands?

In safe hands?

Faizaan Qayyum
The clamour for invasive surveillance technologies like CCTV cameras should be checked and discussed by citizens.
Red tape

Red tape

Arslan Zaidi
The admission process required attested photocopies of every document on planet earth.

Editorial

April 15, 2019

Internet freedom

THE launch of a fresh report on Pakistan’s digital trends has turned the spotlight on a host of milestones and...
Updated April 15, 2019

Revenue shortfall

FINANCE Minister Asad Umar has reiterated that his government is now close to a deal with the IMF on a bailout...
April 15, 2019

Banning militant groups

SPEAKING in Kohat last week, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, in reply to a question, said the...
April 14, 2019

Destructive course

IN a parliamentary form of government such as ours, it is the house of representatives where political debate should...
Updated April 14, 2019

Defending criticism

AT a time when critical voices are increasingly being branded ‘subversive’, even a passing observation, made in...
April 14, 2019

Executions in Saudi Arabia

IN a travesty of justice, Saudi Arabia on Thursday executed a Pakistani woman. According to Justice Project ...