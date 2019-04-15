Light rain, dust storm forecast in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi is expected to receive light rain on Monday as the western disturbance that has already caused downpours in Balochistan is entering Sindh and the rest of the country, a weatherman said on Sunday.

The Met Office forecast light rain on Monday and thunderstorm accompanied by a dust storm on Tuesday.

Many other parts of Sindh and elsewhere in the country would also experience similar weather patterns in the coming two days, said officials at the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

They said a shallow westerly wave had already affected parts of the country. “Under the influence of this weather system, dust storms and thunderstorms are expected at various places in Sindh,” the weatherman said.

Sukkur, Larkana, Benazirabad, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions are likely to be affected by the system.

The rains will bring mercury downward with maximum temperatures are expected to remain 32 degrees Celsius.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2019