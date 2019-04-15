DAWN.COM

ASI booked for raping woman in Bahawalpur

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated April 15, 2019

The police official threatened the woman with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone. ─ AFP/File

BAHAWALPUR: The Ahmedpur East police booked an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on the orders of the regional police officer (RPO) on charges of raping a woman who had allegedly been gang-raped earlier and was seeking justice from the police.

According to police sources, a woman from Mohallah Uch Gilani, Uch Sharif alleged in the open kutchehry of the RPO and district police officer that she had a case registered about three months ago under Section 376 of the PPC at Ahmedpur East Saddar police station against two men for raping her. The investigation was handed over to an ASI.

According to the complainant, on the night of Feb 12 the ASI summoned her, saying he wanted to interrogate her. She told the senior police officials that when she reached the police station the ASI allegedly took her to a residential quarter adjacent to the building on the pretext of recording her statement, raped her and filmed the crime. He later threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.

The City police registered a rape case against the ASI, but did not arrest him till the filing of this report.

SINGING CONTEST: The top three positions in the Voice of South Punjab (Waseb Di Awaz) contest have been clinched by singers registered with the Bahawalpur Arts Council (BAC).

According to a press release issued by BAC Resident Director Syed Abid Rizvi, the contest between singers from south Punjab was held in Multan on Saturday under the auspices of the information department.

According to the results, Shahid Khan won the first position and the title of ‘Voice of South Punjab’ followed by Arsalan Riaz and Aurangzeb in the second and third positions, respectively. The contest was held between 10 singers from Bahawalpur, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions.

Commissioner Nayyar Iqbal, who is also chairman of the BAC, congratulated the winners.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2019

