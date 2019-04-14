DAWN.COM

April 14, 2019

World's largest plane makes first test flight

AFPUpdated April 14, 2019

The Stratolaunch is designed to carry into space, and drop, a rocket that would in turn ignite to deploy satellites. — AFP
The world's largest airplane — a Stratolaunch behemoth with two fuselages and six Boeing 747 engines — made its first test flight on Saturday in California.

The mega jet carried out its maiden voyage over the Mojave desert. It is designed to carry into space, and drop, a rocket that would in turn ignite to deploy satellites.

It is supposed to provide a more flexible way to deploy satellites than vertical takeoff rockets because this way all you need is a long runway for takeoff.

The Stratolaunch is so big its wing span is longer than a football field, or about 1.5 times that of an Airbus A380. — AFP
It was built by an engineering company called Scaled Composites.

The aircraft is so big its wing span is longer than a football field, or about 1.5 times that of an Airbus A380.

Specifically, the wing span is 117 meters; that of an Airbus A380 is just under 80. The plane flew on Saturday for about two and a half hours, Stratolaunch said. Until now, it had just carried out tests on the ground.

It hit a top speed of 304 kilometres per hour (189 mph) and reached an altitude of 17,000 feet, or 5,182 metres.

"What a fantastic first flight," said Jean Floyd, CEO of Stratolaunch.

"Today's flight furthers our mission to provide a flexible alternative to ground launched systems," he added.

Stratolaunch was financed by Paul Allen, a co-founder of Microsoft as a way to get into the market for launching small satellites. But Allen died in October of last year so the future of the company is uncertain.

Comments (2)

M. Saeed
Apr 14, 2019 06:29pm

From stationary position to the reaching the height of 40,000 feet, the space crafts burn almost half of their very expensive fuel. This super-craft would save that cost and load of fuel in all space travels.

Recommend 0
MSA
Apr 14, 2019 06:56pm

EKV also?

Recommend 0

