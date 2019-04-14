Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back up after massive outage
Social networking services Facebook and Instagram, and messaging service WhatsApp on Sunday experienced issues for users worldwide, including in Pakistan.
Facebook and Instagram were both inaccessible in parts of the world for nearly 2.5 hours, with news feeds refusing to refresh and the main Facebook.com domain unavailable, while WhatsApp messages were not being sent or received. People took to Twitter to report the outages, with #WhatsAppDown, #InstagramDown and #FacebookDown trending in Pakistan and across the globe.
According to traffic-monitoring website DownDetector, Facebook was the first to encounter problems at around 3:28pm [PST], followed by Instagram at 3:33pm and WhatsApp at 3:58pm.
DownDetector’s live outage map showed that the issues were mainly in Europe and Asia, and parts of America. The websites and apps for all three were back up and running for most users between 6pm to 6:30pm.
Facebook, which acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, has yet to comment on the disruption.
The outage comes exactly a month after Facebook went down for almost a full day across parts of North America and Europe on March 14. At the time, the social network had said that the outages, which affected users and advertisers worldwide, resulted from a “server configuration change”, AP had reported.
Some media outlets had branded the March outage — which also affected Instagram as well as Messenger — as the biggest in Facebook's history.
Sunday's outage is yet another publicity problem for a company already dealing with privacy issues and regulatory probes.
Regulators, investigators and elected officials in the US and elsewhere in the world have already been digging into the data sharing practices of Facebook, which has more than two billion users.
The social network's handling of user data has been a flashpoint for controversy since it admitted last year that Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy which did work for Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, used an app that may have hijacked the private details of 87 million users.
Comments (55)
These are for sure the shameless sources and penetrating resources of deceit and deception.
Experiencing the same here in UK
Just realised how desperately we depend on the social media these days.
How is it possible at all of them down at same time? They are operated by different companies.
It's working fine in india
No problem in UAE, FB & whatsapp working fine here
My whatsapp working normally. Don’t use Facebook or Instagram so can’t comment.
There is no such news on BBC or CNN. Maybe the blockage is just for our country?
Millions of dollars are at stakes, it can't be a technical error. People at facebook are surely more smarter than that.
When it will be start working again
@Sami, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp owned by Facebook and its main universal server based in USA.
Working fine in India.
When ithey will start working again? And for thise who are saying that it's good that these networks have stopped working, first of all, they should not use them either. And seconfly, facebook is the most used social network worldwide. Even many conferences between governments of many countries and the messages from governments are done on it. For your kind information, people are facing great losses over it.
@Sami, they are not operated by different companies. Facebook owns them.
Thus looks and sounds like an electronic cyber attack as different countries try their offensive capabilities.
Time to talk to family members. Else all the family members were busy on these apps somehow..
Great, we all deserve a social media detox. Please be down for couple of weeks, so that families can be reunited and enjoy life
@Angry Pitbull, wrong, These social platforms cannot survive without human beings. They are worst to hit human values by stirring fear, greed and fake propagandas
@Angry Pitbull, yo man many people survive on this instagram and facebook by earning if you dont think logically then dont think accordingly
Facebook has many pages and groups by scholars, think-tanks, writers, journalists etc. apart from pages on different practical skills and job opportunities. So as a writer myself my time is spent very productively on Facebook as I get regular feed from those Pages.
I would like to say I am sad about this but I am really thrilled about these news. You all need a time out. I hope we lose the internet one day for good. Back to basics. Back to interacting with other people and not with a freaking screen.
Facebook, Instagram, Messaging service down in the Republic of Georgia (not US State)
We are not facing any issues right now in India.
What will happen if these social media platforms were stopped permanently ?
at my workplace, it was really hard to move without having whatsapp lots of things are connected these days to social network, well it's back and working again hurray....!!!
it is working in india as the server in India is working fine....
