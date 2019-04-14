DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 14, 2019

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back up after massive outage

Dawn.comUpdated April 14, 2019

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were experiencing issues on Sunday in Pakistan and other countries. — AFP
Social networking services Facebook and Instagram, and messaging service WhatsApp on Sunday experienced issues for users worldwide, including in Pakistan.

Facebook and Instagram were both inaccessible in parts of the world for nearly 2.5 hours, with news feeds refusing to refresh and the main Facebook.com domain unavailable, while WhatsApp messages were not being sent or received. People took to Twitter to report the outages, with #WhatsAppDown, #InstagramDown and #FacebookDown trending in Pakistan and across the globe.

According to traffic-monitoring website DownDetector, Facebook was the first to encounter problems at around 3:28pm [PST], followed by Instagram at 3:33pm and WhatsApp at 3:58pm.

DownDetector’s live outage map showed that the issues were mainly in Europe and Asia, and parts of America. The websites and apps for all three were back up and running for most users between 6pm to 6:30pm.

Facebook, which acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, has yet to comment on the disruption.

The outage comes exactly a month after Facebook went down for almost a full day across parts of North America and Europe on March 14. At the time, the social network had said that the outages, which affected users and advertisers worldwide, resulted from a “server configuration change”, AP had reported.

Some media outlets had branded the March outage — which also affected Instagram as well as Messenger — as the biggest in Facebook's history.

Sunday's outage is yet another publicity problem for a company already dealing with privacy issues and regulatory probes.

Regulators, investigators and elected officials in the US and elsewhere in the world have already been digging into the data sharing practices of Facebook, which has more than two billion users.

The social network's handling of user data has been a flashpoint for controversy since it admitted last year that Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy which did work for Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, used an app that may have hijacked the private details of 87 million users.

Comments (55)

Angry Pitbull
Apr 14, 2019 04:21pm

Current scenario

" Human can be live without food and water , but cannot survive even a day without social media like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter"

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 14, 2019 04:22pm

These are for sure the shameless sources and penetrating resources of deceit and deception.

Recommend 0
saqib ghumman
Apr 14, 2019 04:23pm

good

Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 14, 2019 04:24pm

Its good that its down.have mercy on people.time wastage of people at large by these apps is a big issue now a days.

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Apr 14, 2019 04:30pm

Experiencing the same here in UK

Recommend 0
salman Shakil
Apr 14, 2019 04:31pm

Just realised how desperately we depend on the social media these days.

Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 14, 2019 04:33pm

How is it possible at all of them down at same time? They are operated by different companies.

Recommend 0
Aftab NJ
Apr 14, 2019 04:36pm

People around the world do not know what to do with their time now!

Recommend 0
HAMZA
Apr 14, 2019 04:37pm

Time to reopen my twitter

Recommend 0
SMi
Apr 14, 2019 04:37pm

Feel some relief

Recommend 0
Irfan
Apr 14, 2019 04:37pm

my whats app down now @KSA

Recommend 0
MAGAMAN
Apr 14, 2019 04:40pm

That is a great thing for productivity at work .

Recommend 0
Rols
Apr 14, 2019 04:45pm

Main news?

~ rols

Recommend 0
manish
Apr 14, 2019 04:45pm

It's working fine in india

Recommend 0
nasir khan
Apr 14, 2019 04:48pm

guess it's time to meet family members after being detached from social media

Recommend 0
Syed Sajjad Raza
Apr 14, 2019 04:50pm

No problem in UAE, FB & whatsapp working fine here

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Apr 14, 2019 04:57pm

My whatsapp working normally. Don’t use Facebook or Instagram so can’t comment.

Recommend 0
Sheri
Apr 14, 2019 05:02pm

There is no such news on BBC or CNN. Maybe the blockage is just for our country?

Recommend 0
Observer
Apr 14, 2019 05:03pm

Millions of dollars are at stakes, it can't be a technical error. People at facebook are surely more smarter than that.

Recommend 0
manahel
Apr 14, 2019 05:06pm

When it will be start working again

Recommend 0
Angry Pitbull
Apr 14, 2019 05:07pm

@Sami, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp owned by Facebook and its main universal server based in USA.

Recommend 0
Tahir
Apr 14, 2019 05:09pm

Good. Some time to enjoy in peace!

Recommend 0
Farrukh Shabir
Apr 14, 2019 05:17pm

Thank God, I thought my new phone is faulty. I was setting up whatsapp.lol

Recommend 0
Chowkidar
Apr 14, 2019 05:18pm

Working fine in India.

Recommend 0
janan
Apr 14, 2019 05:18pm

thats good...no Game of thrones spoilers

Recommend 0
Tayyaba Noor
Apr 14, 2019 05:20pm

When ithey will start working again? And for thise who are saying that it's good that these networks have stopped working, first of all, they should not use them either. And seconfly, facebook is the most used social network worldwide. Even many conferences between governments of many countries and the messages from governments are done on it. For your kind information, people are facing great losses over it.

Recommend 0
zouha ch
Apr 14, 2019 05:20pm

when it'll be start working again??

Recommend 0
Tayyaba Noor
Apr 14, 2019 05:21pm

@Sami, they are not operated by different companies. Facebook owns them.

Recommend 0
Shafaq
Apr 14, 2019 05:21pm

There is something fishy....

Recommend 0
Feroz
Apr 14, 2019 05:22pm

Thus looks and sounds like an electronic cyber attack as different countries try their offensive capabilities.

Recommend 0
Azam
Apr 14, 2019 05:22pm

Time to talk to family members. Else all the family members were busy on these apps somehow..

Recommend 0
Muhammad Umar
Apr 14, 2019 05:22pm

mine was working on vpn lol

Recommend 0
sabahnoor0021
Apr 14, 2019 05:26pm

@salman Shakil, Exactly

Recommend 0
A. Ali
Apr 14, 2019 05:28pm

@Syed Sajjad Raza , lie...

Recommend 0
Saim Farooqi
Apr 14, 2019 05:28pm

up to what time FB and WhatsApp be functional?

Recommend 0
PakistanZindabad
Apr 14, 2019 05:29pm

Great, we all deserve a social media detox. Please be down for couple of weeks, so that families can be reunited and enjoy life

Recommend 0
sadia
Apr 14, 2019 05:33pm

acha hua :D

Recommend 0
Subhan
Apr 14, 2019 05:35pm

@Angry Pitbull, wrong, These social platforms cannot survive without human beings. They are worst to hit human values by stirring fear, greed and fake propagandas

Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Apr 14, 2019 05:36pm

@Angry Pitbull, yo man many people survive on this instagram and facebook by earning if you dont think logically then dont think accordingly

Recommend 0
Sunil
Apr 14, 2019 05:39pm

Let them be down for more time, including Twitter..and people will waste less time in life..

Recommend 0
Roman Ahsan
Apr 14, 2019 05:45pm

Facebook has many pages and groups by scholars, think-tanks, writers, journalists etc. apart from pages on different practical skills and job opportunities. So as a writer myself my time is spent very productively on Facebook as I get regular feed from those Pages.

Recommend 0
Haris
Apr 14, 2019 05:47pm

Blessing in a disguise. May this moment never ends.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Apr 14, 2019 05:48pm

Great...let Facebook, whatsapp be down for few days....so that we can meet friends, talk to neighbours.....good old days....

Recommend 0
Laila
Apr 14, 2019 05:50pm

I would like to say I am sad about this but I am really thrilled about these news. You all need a time out. I hope we lose the internet one day for good. Back to basics. Back to interacting with other people and not with a freaking screen.

Recommend 0
mmmmm
Apr 14, 2019 05:51pm

yes

Recommend 0
Laly Nikolaishvili
Apr 14, 2019 05:53pm

Facebook, Instagram, Messaging service down in the Republic of Georgia (not US State)

Recommend 0
Shubham
Apr 14, 2019 05:58pm

We are not facing any issues right now in India.

Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 14, 2019 06:02pm

Not down worldwide, working well here.

Recommend 0
somhMARB
Apr 14, 2019 06:03pm

What will happen if these social media platforms were stopped permanently ?

Recommend 0
Kosher
Apr 14, 2019 06:04pm

@Angry Pitbull, well said. I wish these all evils could be brought down completely and this would be much much better without these nonsense platforms.

Recommend 0
zain shuaib
Apr 14, 2019 06:06pm

at my workplace, it was really hard to move without having whatsapp lots of things are connected these days to social network, well it's back and working again hurray....!!!

Recommend 0
rama
Apr 14, 2019 06:10pm

it is working in india as the server in India is working fine....

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Apr 14, 2019 06:12pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Yet here you are

Recommend 0
Shah
Apr 14, 2019 06:20pm

@manahel, never

Recommend 0
Kharkhowa Kalita
Apr 14, 2019 06:23pm

Must be India

Recommend 0

