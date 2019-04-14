Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down worldwide: reports

Social networking services Facebook and Instagram, and messaging service WhatsApp are all experiencing issues for users worldwide, including in Pakistan, according to reports.

Facebook and Instagram are both inaccessible, with news feeds refusing to refresh and the main Facebook.com domain unavailable, while WhatsApp messages aren’t being sent or received, The Verge reported on Sunday.

People took to Twitter to report the outages, with #WhatsAppDown, #InstagramDown and #FacebookDown trending in Pakistan.

More to follow