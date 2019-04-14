DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 14, 2019

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down worldwide: reports

Dawn.comUpdated April 14, 2019

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were experiencing issues on Sunday in Pakistan and other countries. — Reuters
Social networking services Facebook and Instagram, and messaging service WhatsApp are all experiencing issues for users worldwide, including in Pakistan, according to reports.

Facebook and Instagram are both inaccessible, with news feeds refusing to refresh and the main Facebook.com domain unavailable, while WhatsApp messages aren’t being sent or received, The Verge reported on Sunday.

People took to Twitter to report the outages, with #WhatsAppDown, #InstagramDown and #FacebookDown trending in Pakistan.

