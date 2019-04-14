PTI to celebrate foundation day on 25th

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to celebrate its 23rd Foundation Day with “full fervour and passion” and the party’s chief organiser has been directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to prepare a plan for countrywide celebrations.

The decision to celebrate the party’s Foundation Day — first after coming to power — on April 25 with fanfare was made during a meeting between PTI chairman Imran Khan with party’s chief organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee here on Saturday.

“It has been decided in the meeting to celebrate Yaum-i-Tasees of the PTI with full fervour and passion,” says a handout issued by the party’s Central Media Depar­tment. It says that Mr Nyazee will chalk out a plan regarding celebrations across the country.

The matters related to the party’s re-organisation and revision of its constitution also came under discussion during the meeting.

The handout quoted the prime minister as staing that “the PTI is at a very significant stage of its evolution”.

Mr Khan said that after struggling for almost 22 years, the PTI had made it to the power corridors. He said it was high time to transform the party into an exemplary organisation.

The prime minister said the coming Foundation Day was significant in many aspects as “on this day we will reaffirm resolve to play our role in the progress of the country and will strive hard to achieve our milestones”.

The PTI was formed by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan in Lahore on April 25, 1996.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2019