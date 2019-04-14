DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI to celebrate foundation day on 25th

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 14, 2019

Email

The decision to celebrate the party’s Foundation Day on April 25 with fanfare was made during a meeting between PTI chairman Imran Khan with party’s chief organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Saturday. ─ Dawn/File
The decision to celebrate the party’s Foundation Day on April 25 with fanfare was made during a meeting between PTI chairman Imran Khan with party’s chief organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Saturday. ─ Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to celebrate its 23rd Foundation Day with “full fervour and passion” and the party’s chief organiser has been directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to prepare a plan for countrywide celebrations.

The decision to celebrate the party’s Foundation Day — first after coming to power — on April 25 with fanfare was made during a meeting between PTI chairman Imran Khan with party’s chief organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee here on Saturday.

“It has been decided in the meeting to celebrate Yaum-i-Tasees of the PTI with full fervour and passion,” says a handout issued by the party’s Central Media Depar­tment. It says that Mr Nyazee will chalk out a plan regarding celebrations across the country.

The matters related to the party’s re-organisation and revision of its constitution also came under discussion during the meeting.

The handout quoted the prime minister as staing that “the PTI is at a very significant stage of its evolution”.

Mr Khan said that after struggling for almost 22 years, the PTI had made it to the power corridors. He said it was high time to transform the party into an exemplary organisation.

The prime minister said the coming Foundation Day was significant in many aspects as “on this day we will reaffirm resolve to play our role in the progress of the country and will strive hard to achieve our milestones”.

The PTI was formed by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan in Lahore on April 25, 1996.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Peace is difficult

Peace is difficult

India is unlikely to offer any meaningful compromises to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Editorial

April 14, 2019

Destructive course

IN a parliamentary form of government such as ours, it is the house of representatives where political debate should...
Updated April 14, 2019

Defending criticism

AT a time when critical voices are increasingly being branded ‘subversive’, even a passing observation, made in...
April 14, 2019

Executions in Saudi Arabia

IN a travesty of justice, Saudi Arabia on Thursday executed a Pakistani woman. According to Justice Project ...
Updated April 13, 2019

Hazarganji blast

Nearly half of the victims belong to the embattled Shia Hazara community.
April 13, 2019

Jallianwala Bagh

BRITISH Prime Minister Theresa May recently expressed her “deep regret” for the Jallianwala Bagh carnage whose...