Bilawal plans to tour KP, Punjab soon

Waseem ShamsiUpdated April 14, 2019

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says that if Prime Minister Imran Khan "fails to fulfil his promises, then we will be with the people". ─ File photo
SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that he will go to Islamabad soon from where he will tour Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said the people of Punjab and KP would convey a message that the present government was anti-people which wanted to usurp social, democratic and society rights of the masses.

The PPP chairman said the government was crippling the purchasing power of the people with the inflation almost touching the double-digit figure.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to provide 10 million jobs and 5m houses to the people, but failed. “If he fails to fulfil his promises then we will be with the people.”

In reply to a question, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that holding public meetings was the democratic right of politicians, while providing facilities to the people was the responsibility of the government.

He said he was pleased to see that Imran Khan was giving time to Sindh, but by mere visiting the province he could not fool its people.

He said the parties in the Grand Democratic Alliance tried to divide Sindh in the 2018 general elections, but the voters rejected them.

In reply to a question about not opening wheat procurement centres in Sindh, he said the thinking of Imran Khan was not positive about the province.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2019

